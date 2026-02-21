Secretary Deepak Kumar inspects ongoing construction works at Sanskrit University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 19 Feb: Sanskrit Education Secretary Deepak Kumar visited the Uttarakhand Sanskrit University here, today, to inspect the facilities and ongoing construction works. During the visit, he reviewed the progress of various projects under construction in the university campus and issued necessary directions to the officials.

The Secretary conducted a special inspection of the under-construction women’s hostel. He directed the officials to ensure that the hostel is completed by March under all circumstances so that female students can be provided accommodation within the campus from the upcoming academic session. He clearly stated that any delay in providing basic facilities to students would not be tolerated.

He also reviewed the progress of the examination building, university residential quarters, and housing units being constructed for staff members.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramakant Pandey briefed the Secretary in detail about the academic activities and development works being carried out at the university.

Registrar Dinesh Kumar, Secretary of Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy Prof Manoj Kishore Pant, Prof Laxmi Narayan Joshi, along with faculty members and staff of the university, were also present on the occasion.