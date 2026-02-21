191st Birth Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa celebrated at Kankhal

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 19 Feb: The 191st birth anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa was celebrated with great pomp and show at the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, Kankhal. A procession was taken out from the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram monastery, passing through the main markets of Kankhal and ending at the Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram premises.

A large number of sages and devotees participated in the procession. Mangal Aarti, havan, chanting, and meditation were organised on this occasion.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Sages’ Conference organised on this occasion, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Hari Chetanananda Maharaj said that Ramakrishna Paramhansa was a Siddha Yogi and he gave the world a great disciple, Swami Vivekananda, as a great heritage, who propagated the culture of India all over the world and made the spiritual power of India recognised.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Hari Chetanananda Maharaj said that the nation which gets Paramhansa gives a message to the entire world.

He said that Ramakrishna Paramhansa and Swami Vivekananda provided education and medical facilities to the people at a time when there was a complete lack of it and the saints of the Mission provided both education and medical facilities to the people standing in the last line of the society. He said that Ramakrishna Paramhansa was a great man.

Presiding over the saints’ conference, Mahant Ravindra Puri Maharaj, President of the All India Akhara Parishad and Secretary of the Panchayati Shri Mahanirvani Akhara, said that the most important and proud thing for the Akhara is that Ramakrishna Paramhansa received sannyasa initiation from Shri Mahant Totapuri Maharaj of the Akhara. Thus, Ramakrishna Paramhansa joined the Dashnama Sannyasa tradition established by Adi Jagatguru Shankaracharya and holds a very high position in this tradition. He said that Ramakrishna became such a great sage that he reached the status of Paramhansa and gave the message of unification to society. Mahamandaleshwar Rameshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj said that the thoughts of Ramakrishna Paramhansa will remain relevant in every era and that only through his thoughts can peace be established in the world.

Chief Speaker Swami Avyatmananda Maharaj said that whenever there is a need in society, great men and incarnations come and give society a new direction. Similarly, Ramakrishna Paramhansa incarnated and gave society a new direction in his time and spread the message of service to humanity.

Welcoming all on this occasion, Swami Dayamurthyananda Maharaj, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Seva Ashram, Kankhal, said that by following all the religions, Ramakrishna Paramhansa gave the message that God is one but the paths to attain him are different and hence people of all religions should live together and work for the service of humanity.

On this occasion, Mahamandaleshwar Paramatma Dev Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rameshwaranand Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vigyanananda Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Bhagwat Swaroop Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Lalita Nand Giri Maharaj, Mahamandaleshwar Swami Abhay Atmanand Maharaj, Kothari Raghavendra Das, etc., paid their tributes. Swami Manjunath Maharaj, Swami Jagdish Maharaj, Nursing superintendent Mini Yohannan, P Krishnamurthy, Dr Sushil Sharma and various doctors of the hospital and Gokul Kumar, Amarjeet and others were present on this occasion.