127 Infantry Battalion (Ecological), Garhwal Rifles, receives CM’s Appreciation Honour

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Apr: The 127 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Ecological), Garhwal Rifles, has been awarded the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Appreciation for the year 2025–26.

Over the past year, in addition to its mandated task of planting 8 lakh saplings, the Battalion undertook extensive afforestation drives under the campaign “Bhagidari aur Zimmedari”. These efforts not only enhanced plantation targets but also fostered a strong sense of environmental responsibility among the general public.

This recognition by the Government of Uttarakhand stands as a testament to the Battalion’s dedication, hard work, and commitment towards ecological conservation.