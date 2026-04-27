“Best Innovation Award” won by CSE-UIT students at Inter-University Hackathon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Students from the Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) Department of Uttaranchal Institute of Technology, Uttaranchal University, have brought pride to the institution by achieving remarkable success at a prestigious inter-university hackathon.

A team comprising Rishabh Bartwal, Sahil Rautela, Sanskar Gusain, and Aryan Rawat participated in the Event Watch The Code, organised by Graphic Era Hill University, Haldwani, on 18–19 April.

Competing against talented participants from various institutions, the team showcased exceptional innovation, technical expertise, and teamwork. Their creative and impactful solution earned them the prestigious “Best Innovation Award.”

This achievement reflects the students’ dedication, problem-solving abilities, and the strong academic foundation provided by the university.