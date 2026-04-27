Delegation of Freedom Fighters’ Samiti meets Dhami, seeks resolution of families’ concerns

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Apr: A delegation led by Dr Asha Lal, President (Women) of the All India Freedom Fighters Samiti, Delhi, called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun today and held a detailed discussion on issues concerning the families of freedom fighters. The delegation apprised the CM of the proud legacy and ongoing work of the Samiti, along with the initiatives being undertaken by the All India Shaheed/Swatantra Senani Parivar Kalyan Mahaparishad.

On this occasion, Dhami reiterated his government’s commitment to the welfare of freedom fighters’ families. He assured Dr Lal and other members of the delegation the interest of the families of freedom fighters would be safeguarded and that necessary steps would be taken to ensure swift resolution of any problems faced by the organisations. He emphasised that the state government stands firmly with the families of those who contributed to the nation’s independence and will continue to work for their welfare.

During the meeting, Dr Asha Lal presented the Chief Minister with a copy of ‘The Last Heroes’, a book authored by senior journalist P Sainath. The book narrates the inspiring stories of unsung and neglected freedom fighters whose sacrifices and struggles played a crucial role in India’s independence but who did not receive due recognition in history. The gesture was made with the sentiment that such forgotten heroes should be honoured, remembered and accorded rightful acknowledgement.

The CM reinforced the government’s resolve to uphold their dignity and address their concerns with urgency. The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his sensitivity and assurances towards the cause of freedom fighters’ families.