Governor confers Special Badges on security personnel at Lok Bhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Apr: In a significant initiative to provide a distinct identity to security personnel deployed at the Lok Bhavan, here, the Governor, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), presented special badges to them during a badge conferral ceremony, today.

Under this initiative, security personnel have been issued unique badges to be worn during duty. As a symbol of distinct identity, the badge bears the inscription “Governor’s Security” on the top and “Uttarakhand Police” at the bottom, reflecting their role, responsibility, and dignity.

Addressing the ceremony, the Governor stated that this initiative will not only provide a unique identity to the personnel but also serve as an important step toward boosting their morale. He emphasised that Lok Bhavan is not merely a building but a symbol of constitutional dignity, administrative responsibility, and the prestige of the state. Every personnel deployed for its security plays the role of a vigilant and dedicated guardian.

He further remarked that the badge is not just a symbol but represents values such as duty, discipline, alertness, and dedication. Wearing it is both an honour and a responsibility, inspiring personnel to remain committed to their duties at all times. The Governor also appreciated the coordinated efforts of the police department, administration, and officials in implementing this initiative.

On this occasion, Secretary to the Governor Ravinath Raman said that the initiative was launched under the inspiration of the Governor. He added that, after necessary procedures by the Home Department and Police Department, the badges were conferred, which will further motivate personnel to perform their duties responsibly.

Others present included Additional Secretary to the Governor Reena Joshi, OSD to the Governor Amit Srivastava, Sumit Kumar Shadija, Financial Controller Dr Tripti Srivastava, and Chief Security Officer, Lok Bhavan, Pankaj Kothiyal.