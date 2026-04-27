Talent Unplugged: Vibrant Welcome for New Students at DIS Riverside Campus

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Apr: The auditorium of Doon International School Riverside Campus came alive with energy and enthusiasm as the school hosted Talent Unplugged, an engaging ice-breaker event to welcome new students. Designed to foster confidence and camaraderie, the programme offered a delightful glimpse into the diverse talents of the Riverside community.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address, setting an encouraging tone for the afternoon. Students from various grades captivated the audience with melodious choir performances, graceful solo dances, and lively group acts. The junior and middle school presentations added a touch of innocence and charm, while senior students impressed with their confidence and stage presence.

A highlight of the event was the seamless blend of cultural and contemporary performances, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the school. The enthusiastic participation of boarders further enriched the programme, making it a truly collective celebration.

Concluding with the Principal’s inspiring address, Talent Unplugged successfully served as a platform for new students to connect, express, and feel at home—marking a promising beginning to their journey at Riverside.