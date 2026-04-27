Prefects’ Investiture Ceremony held at St Thomas’ College

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Apr: The Investiture Ceremony 2026 was conducted with dignity and enthusiasm at St Thomas’ College, marking a significant occasion at which newly appointed student leaders formally assumed their responsibilities. The ceremony aimed at instilling leadership qualities, accountability, and a sense of duty among students.

The event commenced with a solemn prayer led by the Principal, followed by the administration of the oath to the newly appointed Prefects. The oath emphasised commitment, integrity, and dedication toward upholding the values and discipline of the institution.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of badges and ties to the College Captains and Prefects by their proud parents, symbolising the trust and responsibility bestowed upon them.

The newly appointed College Captains for the academic session are: Shubhangini Bisht (Class 12-M) – Girl College Captain; and Ayushmann Sundriyal (Class 12-M) – Boy College Captain.

Prefects from all four houses—Burn, Cole, Degruyther, and Fraser—were also conferred their badges by their parents in the presence of the teachers, and fellow students. The moment was marked by pride and encouragement as parents participated in the ceremonial honouring of their children.

Following the investiture, the Principal presented the College banners to the College Captains, while Housemasters and House Mistresses handed over the house flags and house banners to the respective Prefects of their house. The newly appointed leaders then walked down the aisle, symbolising their readiness to lead and serve the school community.

The Principal addressed the gathering, congratulating the students and encouraging them to uphold the values of discipline, responsibility, and teamwork. The ceremony concluded with the School Song.

The event ended on a celebratory note with refreshments for parents, staff, and the newly appointed Prefects in Fraser Hall.