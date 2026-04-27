Dhami holds public hearing, directs swift action on public grievances

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a public hearing at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan Hall at his official residence here today. He interacted directly with the citizens from across the state and lent a patient ear to their grievances. He took several matters seriously and resolved many cases on the spot.

On this occasion, the CM instructed officials to act promptly on issues related to roads, drinking water, health, education and financial assistance. He emphasised that matters of public interest must be addressed in a time-bound and effective manner. He directed that unnecessary delays be avoided and regular monitoring ensured for each case. Stressing on the government’s commitment to making administration sensitive, accountable and transparent, Dhami asserted that the public hearings serve as a strong medium of dialogue between the government and the people, and they enable not only quick solutions but also continuous improvement in governance.

On this occasion, office bearers of the Uttarakhand Film, Television and Radio Association presented a letter of appreciation to the CM, expressing gratitude for the implementation of an effective and visionary film policy in the state. They said the new policy is positioning Uttarakhand as a prominent destination for film production and has created new opportunities for the local artists, technicians and the local youth.

Students from various schools, under the aegis of the Jan Jagran Abhiyan Samiti, also showcased creative posters based on 15 flagship schemes of the state government on this occasion. Through these posters, the students expressed gratitude to the CM and the government for the benefits being extended to different sections of society. The CM praised their efforts, noting that such creative activities not only raise awareness among students but also sensitise them towards social and governance-related issues. Dhami on this occasion claimed that the state government is continuously working in the fields of education, women’s empowerment and youth development, and remains committed to the upliftment of all sections of society through welfare schemes in the future.

Among those present on the occasion were IG, Garhwal, Rajiv Swaroop, Additional Secretary JC Kandpal, Additional Commissioner, Garhwal, Uttam Singh Chauhan and senior officials from the Chief Minister’s office.