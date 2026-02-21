Gov discusses Yatra arrangements with DGP Deepam Seth

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Feb: The Governor, Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), was paid a courtesy visit today at the Lok Bhavan here by Director General of Police, Deepam Seth.

He briefed the Governor on the preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra and the proposed security arrangements for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela. The briefing covered security deployment, traffic management, crowd control measures, monitoring of sensitive locations, and inter-departmental coordination.

The Governor emphasised that, for a world-class event like the Kumbh, extensive use of Artificial Intelligence and advanced technologies should be ensured to enable effective crowd management, identification of suspicious activities, and real-time monitoring. He directed that an advanced and integrated control room be established in the Kumbh area, coordinated with various security agencies, CCTV networks, drone surveillance systems, and traffic monitoring systems. This would facilitate swift decision-making and an effective response during emergencies.

The Governor also stressed that the intensive verification drive being conducted across the state should continue in a more focused and result-oriented manner. In view of the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, he directed that preparations related to security, traffic management, disaster management, and crowd control along the pilgrimage routes, halt points, and temple premises be completed in a time-bound manner.