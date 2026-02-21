‘Operation Crackdown – Verification Campaign’ held in Happy Valley

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 19 Feb: Aiming to further strengthen law and order in the state, a comprehensive verification drive was conducted in Mussoorie on Thursday as part of the special “Operation Crackdown – Verification Campaign”, being run by the Uttarakhand Police for a month starting 15 February.

Following the instructions of senior officers and led by the Inspector-in-Charge, the Mussoorie Police team conducted intensive checks in the Happy Valley area. During the drive, tenants, outsiders, labourers, people staying in homestays, ashrams, hostels, and hotels were verified. A total of 45 individuals were verified as part of the drive. Action was also taken under the Police Act against individuals who failed to undergo verification. Four challans were issued under Section 83, and a fine of Rs 40,000 was remitted to the Court. Four challans were issued under Section 81, and a Rs 1,000 compounding fee was collected on the spot. The police team issued clear instructions to landlords, homestay operators, hotel managers, and local residents to ensure mandatory police verification of their tenants, employees, and outsiders. Negligence in verification was also warned of legal action.

According to police officials, this special campaign is being conducted to identify suspicious individuals living in the area with concealed criminal backgrounds, prevent potential criminal activities, and maintain peace and order. Due to the high traffic of outsiders in tourist destinations like Mussoorie, the verification campaign is being given special priority. Police say the campaign will continue for the foreseeable future. The Kotwali Mussoorie Police have appealed to citizens to promptly obtain police verification of their tenants, employees, and other outsiders. Strict legal action will be taken for violating the rules.