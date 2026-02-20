Bomb threat to U’khand High Court, Chief Justice receives email

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 19 Feb: The Uttarakhand High Court, here, Nainital received a bomb threat, today, triggering widespread concern in the hill town. In addition, in a disturbing escalation, the Nainital District Court also received its third consecutive threat. The latest warning reportedly mentioned the use of a drone-borne explosive device to target the court premises.

Following the receipt of the threatening email this morning, the High Court premises were immediately evacuated and converted into a high-security zone with deployment of additional police personnel. It is learnt that the threat was conveyed via email addressed to the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. Security has been tightened across the court complex without delay.

In addition, the Nainital District Court, which has been receiving threats over the past three days, was again targeted today, through another email warning of a drone bomb attack. The repeated threats have created anxiety within the judicial and legal community. The lawyers practising in both the High Court and the Nainital District Court have demanded that the court operations be suspended until the source of the threatening emails is traced, citing concerns for the safety of the litigants, the judges and the lawyers themselves.

In response to the alerts, comprehensive security measures have been put in place at both court complexes. Metal detectors have been installed at the District Court. Besides this, additional police personnel have also been deployed. All the people entering the premises are being subjected to thorough screening and frisking. Similar security arrangements have been implemented at the High Court, where litigants and advocates are being allowed entry only after passing through strict security checks.

The officials confirmed that the District Court has received threats on three successive days in varying forms. On the first day, an email warned of a bomb planted in the chairs of the judges. On the second day, the threat referred to a human bomb attack. On the third day, the warning mentioned a drone-based explosive device. Earlier, on 16 and 17 February, threatening emails had been sent to the official email address of the District Judge, leading to panic and disruption of judicial work for two days. Police, along with a dog squad and bomb disposal squad, conducted detailed searches of the court premises during those days, although no suspicious object was found. Police force was deployed in the premises as a precautionary measure, and two FIRs were registered at Tallital Police Station.

After two days of heightened tension, judicial proceedings had resumed under police security yesterday, but today’s email has again disrupted functioning. With the latest communication extending the threat to both the District Court and the High Court, judicial work was temporarily halted. At present, police have strengthened security arrangements, conducting checks of all persons and belongings entering the premises and questioning outsiders.

SP Dr Jagdish Chandra stated that following the third email, security measures had been further enhanced. Metal detectors have been installed at both gates of the District Court, and all visitors are being thoroughly screened before entry.