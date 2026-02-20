HC appoints Amicus Curiae for management of Kainchi Dham

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Feb: A controversy has arisen regarding the management of the world-famous Kainchi Dham established by Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj. In this regard, Uttarakhand High Court has taken a serious view over the alleged lack of transparency in the functioning of the trust and over non-disclosure of its income and expenditure. In a very significant development, the High Court has now appointed Advocate Dharmendra Barthwal as amicus curiae in the matter.

Kainchi Dham, one of the most prominent religious centres of Uttarakhand founded by Neem Karoli Baba, has come under scrutiny in connection with transparency and financial management. Taking cognisance of the issue, the Uttarakhand High Court has sought responses from the State Government, the District Magistrate of Nainital and other parties regarding the management and functioning of the trust. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled after four weeks.

Acting upon a letter submitted by Thakur Singh Daseela, a resident of Pithoragarh, the High Court registered the case as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The petitioner has alleged irregularities and lack of transparency in the management of the Kainchi Dham trust. The Court has directed the Registry to supply a copy of the PIL to the amicus curiae for assistance in the proceedings.

It may be reminded here that the petitioner has contended that significant details relating to the Dham established by Baba Neem Karoli are not clearly recorded with the local administration or the office of the Registrar. According to the petition, the name of the trust, its registered office address and the procedure for appointment of trustees are also not available in the public domain. In addition, it has further been argued that, in view of the substantial number of foreign devotees visiting the Dham, compliance with the provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) and transparency in financial accounts are essential and mandatory.

Before the High Court, it has been submitted that in case of other prominent shrines such as Badrinath Temple, Kedarnath Temple and Jageshwar Temple, clear statutory frameworks are in place. On this basis, the plea has sought that the administration of Kainchi Dham should also be mandatorily registered and regulated under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

The Court has directed that a copy of the petition be furnished to the amicus curiae and has fixed the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

It may be reminded here that Kainchi Dham, established by Baba Neem Karoli Maharaj, also known as Neem Karoli Baba or Mahavir Prasad, is situated in the Kotabagh area of Nainital district. The ashram is regarded as a major centre of faith not only in India but also abroad, drawing lakhs of devotees every year not only from India but from various countries. Among the noted personalities who visited the ashram was American author Ram Dass (Richard Alpert), which contributed significantly to the Dham’s international recognition and spiritual influence.