Subodh Uniyal inaugurates new facilities, lab at Corbett Dhela Rescue Centre

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ramnagar, 19 Feb: The capacity of the Dhela Rescue Centre at the Corbett Tiger Reserve has been significantly augmented. Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal today inaugurated 10 new enclosures, thus raising the total capacity of enclosures from 20 to 30. The expansion is expected to enable improved and secure accommodation for tigers and leopards under care, and is seen as a milestone in wildlife rescue and rehabilitation infrastructure in the state.

To further strengthen wildlife health services, the Minister also inaugurated a modern diagnostic laboratory at the centre, equipped for comprehensive wildlife sample testing and diagnostic examination. The facility will allow swift testing of blood, tissue or other biological samples at the local level, which would significantly improve the timeliness and effectiveness of treatment and disease surveillance.

Speaking on the occasion, Forest Minister Uniyal pointed out that over the past four years there has been intensified focus on increasing community participation in forest fire management. District administrations, disaster management authorities and the revenue department have been strongly integrated into the campaign. He added that, in areas where fire incidence is higher, Forest Fire Management Committees have been constituted under the leadership of Gram Pradhans, each receiving Rs 30,000 in assistance. Staff have been equipped with modern fireproof jackets, boots, brush cutters and wood cutters and are being encouraged to coordinate rapidly on fire control through quick response teams. Uniyal added that these measures have helped achieve a decline of nearly 19 per cent in forest fire events over four years.

The Minister expressed confidence that with community engagement, modern technology and enhanced resources, even better results would be attained in the fields of wildlife conservation and forest fire control in the future. He asserted that the conservation efforts at Corbett are closely aligned with broader initiatives across the landscape, including preparation for the forthcoming All India Tiger Estimation (TIGER Census) in 2026, for which forest officials are being trained under programmes organised by the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

It may be recalled that, at present, the rescue centre houses 13 leopards and 12 tigers, bringing the total number of wild animals under care to 25. The additional enclosures will facilitate more orderly care and management of residents, many of whom have been brought in due to conflict with humans or injury in the wild. Officials noted that with limited space previously, there was always a risk of stress and conflict among the animals, but with increased capacity they can be housed separately in a more suitable environment, thus enhancing welfare standards and reducing stress-related risks.

The enhancement of the rescue centre comes at a time when the Uttarakhand Forest Department maintains heightened vigilance for threats to wildlife health, including potential diseases such as avian influenza, against which wetlands and reserves like Corbett and Rajaji are currently on high alert. Departments have issued directives to monitor and report unusual wildlife deaths and to apply precautionary measures to prevent disease spread, reflecting broader efforts to safeguard biodiversity in the State’s tiger reserves.