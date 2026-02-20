Uniyal inaugurates Phato Entry Point in Terai West Forest Division

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ramnagar, 19 Feb: In a significant development aimed at strengthening eco-tourism and local livelihoods, a new entrance gate has been commissioned for safari operations in the Phato Tourism Zone, under the Terai West Forest Division. The gate, was today inaugurated by Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal and it will facilitate more structured access for visitors to one of Corbett’s popular safari zones, thereby improving visitor experience and economic opportunities for surrounding communities.

Speaking on this occasion, Uniyal also shared that possibilities of introducing river safari and bird-watching experiences near the Tumariya Dam are also being explored by the Forest Department. He added that this concept of river safari and bird watching is inspired by international models observed overseas.

The Forest Minister added that more than 2,000 appointments, including forest guards, darogas and rangers, have recently been made to strengthen the Forest Department’s capacity for protection and management. Camp officials believe that structured tourism access through points such as the Phato Gate, aligned with conservation protocols and scientific carrying capacity planning, will lead to long-term benefits for both wildlife and local communities.

Among those present on this occasion were Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt, former MLA Shailendra Mohan Singhal and MLA Adesh Chauhan, along with local party workers and forest officials. At the event, Uniyal reiterated the Government’s commitment to promoting sustainable eco-tourism across the State, highlighting that well-managed wildlife tourism has the potential to create employment for nearly two lakh youth in associated services such as safari guiding, driving, hospitality and local trade.

It may be reminded here that the Phato Zone lies adjacent to core areas of the Corbett landscape and is noted for its rich biodiversity. In recent years, increased tiger activity and sightings in the Phato range have been linked to growing tiger populations in the broader reserve, prompting calls for careful management of visitor access while balancing conservation priorities. Sources claim that initiatives to resume full-day safari operations in this zone are also under consideration by the Forest Department, as part of efforts to enrich wildlife tourism offerings while complying with ecological safeguards.