Elevated Roads on Rispana & Bindal: Save these two rivers      

By Dr DP Juyal

All Doonites have raised their voices to save the Rispana and Bindal Rivers and speak out in strong words against the proposed elevated roads proposed to be built on them. The logic given by the authorities in the Government is totally baseless and unjustified that the proposed elevated roads would mitigate the traffic congestion problems in the city roads.

I would recollect when the Dhami Government started its first term. There was a proposal for revival and rejuvenation of these two rivers which are the pride of Dehradun. This move of the Government got full support of the public and complete planning was started in full swing on how to protect these two rivers from further denudation.

It was decided that, first, the entire garbage collected on the beds of these rivers over the years of time be removed on top priority. The rivers’ span wherever narrowed down due to unauthorised encroachments would have such dwellings demolished and relocated elsewhere. Fortification walls would be constructed all along the banks of both rivers at least 10 to 12 feet heigh. Plantations would be done along the riverbanks.

A detailed project report (DPR) was also prepared and submitted to the Government. All these activities were carried out in compliance with the High Court order in respect of Rispana and Bindal rivers.

Suddenly, dropping of the revival and rejuvenation plan of Rispana and Bindal and emergence of the new idea of elevated roads on both the rivers is beyond comprehension. Recently, Amit Baghel who is supposed to be an authority and expert on city traffic congestion management and mitigation of frequent traffic jams problems was in Dehradun and interacted with social activists, especially of “Dehradun Citizens Forum” (DCF) headed by Anoop Nautiyal, and had detailed meetings and discussions on city traffic congestion management. The proposed elevated roads on Rispana and Bindal rivers as proposed by the Government was also deliberated upon.

Baghel was totally against the elevated roads and cautioned that the Government should drop this idea, which is not going to solve the city traffic congestion problems.

On the other hand, he advised that the Government should focus on the improvement of the existing roads infrastructure. He gave a couple of suggestions such as:

Improvement and strengthening the Public transport system. Removal of encroachments on roads. Providing wide footpaths on both sides of the roads so that people could walk freely even including cyclists. Providing flyovers wherever there is too much traffic congestion. Government idea of construction of a Ring Road is a novel idea. This will mitigate traffic congestion to a great extent.

It may also be pointed out that there is already wide diameter – Hume pipes for sewer lines laid under the Rispana river bed. Moreover it does not seem easier to get clearance from the NGT and High Court for the proposed elevated roads on Rispana and Bindal rivers. Also threat perception of earthquake arising in future may endanger the elevated roads has been overlooked as Dehradun happens to be in seismic zone 5 and recently upgraded to zone 6 by Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology.

In light of the above, the following suggestions are listed which may give solutions for the traffic congestion in the Dehradun City: –

The Government should drop the idea of elevated roads on Rispana and Bindal rivers which may result in many pitfalls in near future like flash floods endangering the elevated roads and also the sewer line hume pipes already buried in Rispana riverbed and maybe Bindal river also. Relocating the evacuee dwellers for the construction of elevated roads may pose serious problems as the number of such residents may be more than thousands.

Removal of all encroachments on both sides of the roads.

Providing footpaths 4 to 6 feet wide on both sides of the roads depending upon the road widths.

No shopkeepers will use footpaths for display of their items.

Traffic light signals must be provided in all crossings including signs for pedestrian crossings.

White and yellow paints marking be provided along the roads and all crossings which have not been redone since ‘Investors Summit’ in December, 2023.

More number of sites be earmarked for two wheelers and cars parking wherever possible on main roads.

Indira Market was supposed to be relocated – action should be taken on this at the earliest. The space so vacated may provide connectivity from Lansdowne Chowk to Rajpur Road and also for car and scooter parking.

The shops in the area of old City Bus Stand and between the back wall of Pavilion Ground and Rajpur road may be relocated clubbing with Indira Market. The space so available be used for car parking.

Flyovers should be built near the railway station (Prince Chowk to Saharanpur Chowk) and at Jogiwala Crossing for smooth traffic movement.

Clock Tower area should be made encroachment free and beautified. For example, the illegal shops touching the western side of CPWD wall and facing clock tower, all must be demolished and the space made available be merged with the passage leading to Central Car Parking near Clock Tower. The entire passage should be made pucca.

Sahastradhara Road has been widened, a very good step taken. Saplings have also been planted on dividers but no proper filling done. More over there is no periodical watering of plants as a result the plants may get dried up and damaged. Street lights have nicely been erected. As the road has been widened significantly, 6 feet wide footpath should be constructed on both sides of the road and all encroachments removed.

4 feet to 6 feet wide footpaths should be provided on Rajpur Road, Raipur Road, Haridwar Road, Ballupur Road, EC Road, Subhash Road and Gandhi Road depending upon width of the roads.

Electric buses should be deployed having green painting. CNG operated blue colour buses being operated by private operators should be withdrawn. Similarly, Vikrams should be off the roads.

Work on the construction of Ring Road should be given top priority.

The above cited suggestions if implemented may mitigate traffic congestion problems of Dehradun City to a great extent.

AI and drones technology will have to be used in very near future for traffic management. The staff must be trained accordingly.

(The author is former Director, IRDE, DRDO (Ministry of Defence), Dehradun, and former Member, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.)