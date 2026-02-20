Yamunotri will be developed as model assembly constituency: Manveer Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Yamunotri (Uttarkashi), 19 Feb: BJP State Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan has today described the upgradation of the Government College and Community Health Centre in Chinyalisaur area as a milestone in the development of the Yamunotri Assembly constituency. In a statement issued today, Chauhan claimed that several other schemes aimed at the area’s overall progress are also in the pipeline and are expected to receive approval shortly.

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chauhan said that the demand for the upgradation of the college and the Community Health Centre had been pending for a long time. He noted that the people of the area had consistently raised this issue and it has finally been fulfilled. Following the CM’s announcement, the process of implementation on the ground is now expected to proceed swiftly.

Chauhan reminded that, in the absence of upgradation of the college, students were compelled to move to other cities after completing their graduation. With the upgradation, students will now be able to pursue higher education up to MA and MSc in their own region. He further said that the conversion of the Community Health Centre (CHC) into a Sub-District Hospital would also provide significant relief to the local population. Education and healthcare have long remained major concerns in the region, and resolving these issues will greatly benefit the Chinyalisaur area. He added that action had already been initiated following the letter he had earlier submitted to the Chief Minister, and with the recent announcement, the position has now been clarified.

Chauhan also stated that representations have been made to the CM regarding several other issues. These include changes in the deadline for State Highway No. 16, the 96 km Barethi–Banchaura–Badrigaad stretch, and the Dharasu–Jogath motor road. Other demands include construction of the Kyari–Dichli to Sem–Mukhem motor road, development of a trekking route from Jagadgaon to the Sem Nagraja Temple, construction of a link motor road from Jokhni–Jeshthwadi to Bamanti under the BBB motor road project, laying of the foundation stone for the Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya building at Diwarikhol and early completion of its campus, renewal and regularisation of lease lands held by cultivators for over 80 years, ownership rights for those residing on forest land for more than 60 years, construction of the Bangaon–Chopra–Kaslana motor road, establishment of nationalised banks in Kotdhar Dashgi and Dichli Bhaungwal villages, declaration of the stretch from Diwarikhol to Kandarkhol via Jokhnisaud Kankeshwar Dham as a tourist area along with development of a trekking route, establishment of a CHC at Banchaura, and improvement of the deteriorated condition of the Dharasu–Tarakot motor road. He added that the Chief Minister has given positive assurances on these demands.

Chauhan added that several initiatives aimed at promoting motor roads, trekking routes, guest houses and tourism activities in the region will soon be delivered. No effort will be spared in making Yamunotri the best Assembly constituency in the State. Referring to the Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Janata Ke Dwar programme held today, Chauhan said that thousands of people benefited from the camp.