HC discloses complaints against subordinate judiciary under RTI

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Feb: In a significant step towards enhancing transparency, the Uttarakhand High Court has made public the information relating to complaints registered against judicial officers of subordinate courts. This action by Nainital High Court is being regarded as the first in the country to share corruption-related information under the provisions of the Right to Information Act (RTI Act). According to details provided by the Vigilance Cell of the High Court, a total of 258 complaints have been lodged against judicial officers and judges posted in subordinate courts across the State between January 1, 2020 and April 15, 2025. Out of these, departmental proceedings have been initiated against four officers.

The information has been made public following an information application filed by Chief Conservator of Forests, Haldwani, Sanjiv Chaturvedi under the relevant provisions of the RTI. Invoking Section 19(3) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi had sought details regarding rules applicable to the subordinate judiciary, complaints received and action taken on such complaints. In his application, he had requested information under four points for the period from 2020 to 2025, including service and conduct rules applicable to subordinate judicial officers, particulars of complaints received, disciplinary action initiated and certified copies of the relevant records.

Initially, the Public Information Officer declined to furnish the information, stating that the matter was sensitive in nature and that prior approval of the Chief Justice was required before such information could be disclosed. The issue subsequently reached the Uttarakhand Information Commission.

In its order, the Information Commission made it clear that information cannot be withheld merely by terming it confidential. The Commission observed that details such as the number of complaints and information regarding the inquiry process fall within the ambit of public interest. However, it clarified that the personal identity of any judicial officer would not be revealed. Following the Commission’s directions and after obtaining the necessary approval, the information was provided to the applicant on February 11 by Joint Registrar (Vigilance) H S Jeena.

Counsel for the appellant, Sudarshan Goel, stated that the decision is significant for enhancing transparency and credibility in the judicial system. According to him, this initiative will help in understanding how complaints within the subordinate judiciary are monitored and addressed. Legal experts have expressed the view that the ruling may serve as an important precedent for those seeking information related to the judicial system through the RTI mechanism in the future.

While the Chhattisgarh High Court, the Madras High Court and the Delhi High Court had earlier refrained from sharing similar information, the step taken by the Uttarakhand High Court could become a model in strengthening accountability in judicial administration.

It may also be reminded here that IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, currently posted as Chief Conservator of Forests in Uttarakhand, is known for his activism despite being in active government service and in the past too has flagged many suspected irregularities in various departments including in the forest department like missing demarcation pillars in Mussoorie Forest Division.