Taxi Maxi Federation officials meet CM, submit demands

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 19 Feb: The Uttarakhand Taxi Maxi Federation has strongly opposed the decision to allocate an online counter to Ola and Uber at Jolly Grant Airport. The federation states that this arrangement, effective 16 January 2026, will directly impact the livelihoods of local taxi-maxi operators and drivers who have been providing services at the airport for many years. The federation alleges that the state government is neglecting the interests of local transport businesses by promoting foreign companies. It argues that local drivers who have been providing services at the airport for many years should be given priority. The federation clarified that it supports local operating models like Bharat Taxi and considers job security for the state’s youth paramount.

The memorandum also has serious objections to the parking fees being charged at the airport. The Federation states that parking fees are inconsistent and excessive compared to other airports in the country, placing unnecessary financial pressure on local drivers. They have demanded a review of this system and rationalisation of the rates. The Federation also alleged that incidents of assault, abuse, and indecent behaviour by some people traveling from outside states have occurred with local drivers. They demanded strengthened security at the airport premises and strict action against the culprits.

A delegation led by the Federation’s State President, Sunder Singh Panwar, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence and submitted a memorandum in this regard. The Federation requested the Chief Minister to intervene and issue necessary instructions to protect the employment, dignity, and safety of local taxi-maxi operators. They also warned that, if a positive decision is not taken on the demands, the organisation may formulate a strategy for further agitation. The delegation included several officials, including Bhagwan Singh Panwar, Deepak Bhatt, Yashveer Singh, Chandra Kishore Uniyal (Secretary), Madan Singh Mian, Vijay Sindwal, Gulab Singh, Mahendra Prasad Bharti, Kirti Singh Negi, Ishwar Singh Rauthan, Mukesh Gaud, Balam Singh Rawat, Lallan Yadav, and Sunil Kumar.