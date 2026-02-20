HNB Medical University VC meets Gov

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Feb: The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Medical University, Dehradun, Prof (Dr) Bhanu Duggal paid a courtesy call on Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Wednesday at the Lok Bhawan, here.

On this occasion, the Governor extended his best wishes to Prof (Dr) Duggal on assuming the new responsibility and expressed confidence that, under his leadership, the University would achieve new heights in the fields of education, research, and medical services.