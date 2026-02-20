Jugran welcomes HC decision to remove PC Dhyani as PTCUL MD

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 19 Feb: BJP leader Ravindra Jugran has welcomed the decision of the Uttarakhand High Court to remove PC Dhyani from the post of Managing Director of Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (PTCUL).

Ravindra Jugran stated that PC Dhyani’s journey from a Class III employee to the post of MD of PITCUL has been marked by alleged irregularities and corruption. He alleged that the dream of transforming Uttarakhand into an energy-rich state has been undermined by incompetent, corrupt, and conspiratorial individuals.

He further said that, during the movement for the creation of a separate Uttarakhand state, there was a vision to develop the state into an energy hub, but corrupt systems and individuals have derailed that vision.

Ravindra Jugran demanded that the Uttarakhand government conduct a thorough inquiry into Dhyani’s entire service record, from his initial appointment to his tenure as MD. He questioned how Dhyani received multiple promotions despite allegedly being unqualified.

He also called for accountability from the senior bureaucrats and officials under whose patronage Dhyani rose to the position of MD of PTCUL despite alleged incompetence, and urged that strict action be taken against them as well.