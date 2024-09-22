Book will aid those entering service in decision making: Dhami

Chief Minister launches former DGP Anil Raturi’s book “Khaki Mein Sthitpragya”
DEHRADUN, 21 Sept: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the book “Khaki Mein Sthitpragya,” authored by former Uttarakhand DGP Anil Raturi, at the packed IRDT Auditorium. The book is based on Raturi’s experiences and memoirs as an IPS officer.
During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted how Raturi has presented his experiences and challenges in an engaging manner, emphasizing the concept of equanimity in both success and failure. He noted that this book would aid those entering service in decision-making.
Dhami praised Raturi for his dedication and impactful service, stating that he and his wife have carved a unique place in Uttarakhand and beyond through their extraordinary work while maintaining humility. Raturi faced numerous challenges with strong determination and the ability to remain calm while achieving his goals.
He acknowledged the significant challenges police face in maintaining peace and law and order, and emphasized the need for perseverance and moral integrity in overcoming these challenges.
Anil Raturi shared that his book reflects over three decades of experiences, aiming to guide new officers on how to tackle challenges with patience and commitment. He stressed that the success of any endeavour involves the contributions of many.
Doon University Vice-Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal remarked on the misconception that one cannot maintain equanimity while in uniform, highlighting Raturi’s life as a counter-example. She noted that his writing bears the influence of TS Eliot, depicting the life of a police officer as akin to walking a fine line between success and failure. Dangwal also added that the writer has imbibed the values of the Upanishads, which have guided his career in uniform.
Former Chief Secretary N Ravishankar said that the writer has enumerated selected field experiences related to policing, mostly of districts in Uttar Pradesh, like Bareilly, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Rae Bareli, Meerut, etc. It is interesting how he transformed from a student to a police officer while confronting a violent mob in Badaun.
Former Vice-Chancellor Dr Sudha Rani Pandey defined the word “khaki” from its root in hindi “khak”, which means “burnt to ashes”, symbolic of the tough tasks faced by police officers. She also spoke about the title word “sthitpragya”, which defines the writer appropriately.
The event featured a traditional song by wife of Anil Raturi and Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, with attendance from Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Padam Shri awardees Madhuri Barthwal, Pritam Bharatwan, Dr RC Jain, former Chief Secretary NS Napalchyal, retired IAS and IPS officers AB Lal, Vinod Sharma, PC Sharma, Rakesh Oberoi, NJS Bindra, Dr Mahesh Kuriyal, Rajneesh Trivedi, Jot Singh Gunsola, Manmohan Malla, sister of Anil Raturi from Mussoorie, Neeta Raturi and his cousins Sudha Diwedi from Rishikesh and Om Prakash Pandey from Raturi’s maternal village Chaund, Bharpur, Tehri, Kalindi Badola from Mumbai, Dr SC Byala, author Alok Joshi and other senior officials from governance and literature.
Kanchan Negi was the MC. Winsar Publishing Co publishes the book and the book is avaliable on Amazon. This was the Hindi edition and soon English edition will be out.
Anil Raturi is model of professionalism, integrity & humility: Abhinav Kumar
DEHRADUN, 21 Srpt: DGP Abhinav Kumar as guest of honour in his speech said that though Anil Raturi was my role model at the National Police Academy, I have no hesitation in admitting that I could never be his ideal student. I was known to be a rowdy and indisciplined student in the academy. But he spared no efforts to carve and chisel us. Even though else might not have come upto his expectations hundred percent, but he had set a benchmark which we all try to achieve.
He was a role model of discipline and professionalism. As trainees, we wished that he should fall sick so that we could relax, but that was not to be. He invariably reached the parade ground before 5 am every day. His professionalism, integrity and humility continues to inspire me till today.
“I was reading his book and I am a testimony to whatever he has written in the last six chapters about his journey from the Academy until retirement”, Abhinav said.
The DGP further added that, “When Uttarakhand became a state, an important responsibility was given to Sir (Anil Raturi) and some other officers to establish the police headquarters in Dehradun. I was then ASP Dehradun. Things were getting delayed. So he asked me to set up two canopies in the residence of SSP and we will start working from there. That was the kind of dedication he had towards his duties. I would urge all police officials to read his book for inspiration. His contribution during Covid times is praiseworthy. We had no institutional memory of handling a pandemic like that but under his guidance and direction, we were able to manage it efficiently and all the credit goes to him. Until his retirement, he continued to work with humility and honesty and served the nation, our state and the police department. We shall always endeavour to follow your principles and working style”.