Book will aid those entering service in decision making: Dhami

Chief Minister launches former DGP Anil Raturi’s book “Khaki Mein Sthitpragya”

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 21 Sept: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the book “Khaki Mein Sthitpragya,” authored by former Uttarakhand DGP Anil Raturi, at the packed IRDT Auditorium. The book is based on Raturi’s experiences and memoirs as an IPS officer.

During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted how Raturi has presented his experiences and challenges in an engaging manner, emphasizing the concept of equanimity in both success and failure. He noted that this book would aid those entering service in decision-making.

Dhami praised Raturi for his dedication and impactful service, stating that he and his wife have carved a unique place in Uttarakhand and beyond through their extraordinary work while maintaining humility. Raturi faced numerous challenges with strong determination and the ability to remain calm while achieving his goals.

He acknowledged the significant challenges police face in maintaining peace and law and order, and emphasized the need for perseverance and moral integrity in overcoming these challenges.

Anil Raturi shared that his book reflects over three decades of experiences, aiming to guide new officers on how to tackle challenges with patience and commitment. He stressed that the success of any endeavour involves the contributions of many.

Doon University Vice-Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal remarked on the misconception that one cannot maintain equanimity while in uniform, highlighting Raturi’s life as a counter-example. She noted that his writing bears the influence of TS Eliot, depicting the life of a police officer as akin to walking a fine line between success and failure. Dangwal also added that the writer has imbibed the values of the Upanishads, which have guided his career in uniform.

Former Chief Secretary N Ravishankar said that the writer has enumerated selected field experiences related to policing, mostly of districts in Uttar Pradesh, like Bareilly, Lucknow, Pilibhit, Rae Bareli, Meerut, etc. It is interesting how he transformed from a student to a police officer while confronting a violent mob in Badaun.

Former Vice-Chancellor Dr Sudha Rani Pandey defined the word “khaki” from its root in hindi “khak”, which means “burnt to ashes”, symbolic of the tough tasks faced by police officers. She also spoke about the title word “sthitpragya”, which defines the writer appropriately.

The event featured a traditional song by wife of Anil Raturi and Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, with attendance from Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Padam Shri awardees Madhuri Barthwal, Pritam Bharatwan, Dr RC Jain, former Chief Secretary NS Napalchyal, retired IAS and IPS officers AB Lal, Vinod Sharma, PC Sharma, Rakesh Oberoi, NJS Bindra, Dr Mahesh Kuriyal, Rajneesh Trivedi, Jot Singh Gunsola, Manmohan Malla, sister of Anil Raturi from Mussoorie, Neeta Raturi and his cousins Sudha Diwedi from Rishikesh and Om Prakash Pandey from Raturi’s maternal village Chaund, Bharpur, Tehri, Kalindi Badola from Mumbai, Dr SC Byala, author Alok Joshi and other senior officials from governance and literature.

Kanchan Negi was the MC. Winsar Publishing Co publishes the book and the book is avaliable on Amazon. This was the Hindi edition and soon English edition will be out.