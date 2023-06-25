Booking of GMVN guest houses on Chardham Yatra route crosses 20 crore

More than 48 lakh devotees registered for Char Dham Yatra this year: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jun: State Tourism, Religion and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj has warned that stringent actions will be taken against perpetrators who will try to harm religious sentiments of the devotees and even those who try to spread rumours will not be spared.

Chardham

Yatra

In a statement released to media Maharaj, said that some people on social media are spreading unnecessary rumors regarding theand the Opposition is also fueling those rumours.

Maharaj said that presently the Chardham Yatra was going on smoothly, in which a large number of devotees are coming to Uttarakhand to visit the pilgrimage sites. Strict action will be taken against whoever tries to disrupt the Yatra by raising unnecessary issues, he pointed out.

He has also requested the devotees coming to Uttarakhand to cooperate by following the travel rules with reverence.

Tourism Minister has instructed the district administration to soundproof all the school buildings in view of the difficulties being faced by the students studying in the schools located on the Kedarnath route during the heli service.

Tourism and Religious Affairs Minister Satpal Maharaj said that seeing the increasing number of pilgrims visiting Chardham Yatra, it is clear that Chardham Yatra will break all previous records this time. He said that as far as the registration of Chardham and Hemkund Yatris is concerned the data is encouraging. Soon after the yatras started from February 18, 2023, there was good response and so far 48,79,698 (forty eight lakh ninety nine thousand six hundred and ninety eight) Yatris have got themselves registered. If we talk about the registration of pilgrims in different Dhams, so far 1589893 (15 lakh nine thousand eight hundred and ninety three) for Kedarnath, 1470290 (14 lakh seventy thousand two hundred ninety three) for Badrinath, 858275 (eight lakh fifty eight thousand two hundred) for Gangotri Seventy five), 793246 (seven lakh ninety three thousand two hundred and forty six) for Yamunotri and 167994 (one lakh nine thousand nine hundred and ninety four) passengers for Hemkund have got themselves registered. While 3094819 (thirty lakh ninety four thousand eight hundred and nineteen) pilgrims have availed darshan in Chardham since the opening of the doors.

In view of the increasing number of passengers, this figure will increase further.