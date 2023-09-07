Brahma Kumaris and Dept of Higher Education sign MoU

DEHRADUN, 5 Sept: Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, Samagra Shiksha Scheme and Department of Higher Education, Uttarakhand signed a MoU for three years, under the drug-free India campaign, in the presence of Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Under this campaign, publicity and awareness programs will be organized by Rajyogi brothers and sisters associated with Brahma Kumaris in all schools, colleges and gram panchayats against drug addiction. In this campaign, the work of creating awareness will be done using a special vehicle equipped with LED and advanced sound systems. This campaign aims to get 10 lakh students to take drug-free oaths and drug addicts will be made drug-free with Rajyoga meditation and homeopathy medicine.

The door-to-door campaign will be done to make this campaign successful. Cycle rallies will also be taken out. In the same order, last year, the Government of India also signed an MoU with Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in March, under the drug-free India campaign.

During this, Secretary School Education Ravinath Raman, Director General School Education Banshidhar Tiwari, Brahma Kumar Banarasi Lal, Brahma Kumar Meharchand, Brahma Kumar Lakshmi Chand, Brahma Kumari Neelam, Brahma Kumari Sarita and Brahma Kumari Alvin were present on behalf of Brahma Kumaris.