Brilliance visible everywhere in National Games

By Mohammad Suhail Abbasi

DEHRADUN, 3 Feb: Hockey competitions are going to start from Tuesday in the ongoing National Games in Uttarakhand, which will continue till 13 February. The team of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is also participating. Eighteen members, each, in women and men categories have been selected in the state team.

In the women’s hockey team, 8 players have been selected from Haridwar. In which Kahkashan Ali, Jyoti Mehra, Saloni are players of Hockey Girls Hostel of Vandana Kataria Sports Stadium Roshanabad, while Khushi Kataria, Muskan Kataria are residents of Roshanabad.

Preeti Sharma from Roorkee has also been selected for national hockey. Aarti Kaluda and Pooja Kaluda of Shyampur are also included. Among them, Khushi Kataria is the niece of international hockey player Vandana Kataria and Muskan Kataria is also a resident of the same village.

In the men’s team, a player from Haridwar, Vishal Kumar, has been selected who is a student of Gurukul Kangri University. In these National Games, players from all over the country are not only showing their skills in various events but are also raising the pride of their states by making new records.

In the 50m rifle three position women’s event at Trishul Shooting Range, Ashi of Madhya Pradesh scored 598, in which she broke the previous record of 594 score made by Shift Kaur Samrat in the year 2023 ISSF National Championship (India).

Ashi says, “This is a proud moment for me, because I have got this success in Devbhoomi and now my eyes will be on winning the final match.”

Olympian Sarbjit / Haryana, who won a bronze medal in Paris Olympics, says that the kind of shooting range he is seeing in Dehradun is not available anywhere in the country. This kind of shooting range is seen only abroad. He said that the country has a good future in shooting.

In the 38th National Games, the best athletes of the country are showcasing their talent brilliantly and exciting matches are being seen in various sports. At the sports ground, along with the players, the magic of Mouli is still on, and somewhere the dancing and singing and enthusiasm of the students coming from the schools is still on. Seeing the mountains around the sports ground, the audience is dancing and singing to the hill songs. The greenery of the sports ground and the charm of the people present there is making the games more beautiful. There is an atmosphere of happiness all around. At some places, bicycles and at some places e-rickshaws are ready to go from one place to another.