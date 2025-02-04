History in the Making: Young Champions and Record Breakers dominate National Games 2025

By Anukriti Srivastava

Dehradun, 3 Feb: It was an exhilarating day at the National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand filled with exciting competitions across a variety of sports, including swimming, badminton, football, squash, weightlifting, boxing, archery, basketball, lawn bowls, rowing, track cycling, and shooting. Athletes from various states displayed their talents, breaking records and delivering remarkable performances from early morning until late evening.

A standout moment of the day occurred in the men’s 10m air pistol event, when 15-year-old Jonathan Gavin Antony surprised everyone by defeating Olympic medalist Sarabjot to win the gold medal. With this achievement, Jonathan became the youngest champion in the event’s history, marking a significant milestone in the National Games.

In badminton, rising star Anmol Kharb battled fiercely to secure her spot in the women’s singles’ final. She triumphed over a tough opponent, Tasnim Mir, winning in three sets with scores of 21-16, 16-21, 21-19. Anmol will now compete for the gold medal against the winner of the second semi-final between Anupama Upadhyay and Shreya Lele.

The swimming events also featured a record-breaking performance, as teenage swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu set a new national record in the women’s 400m freestyle. She finished with an impressive time of 4:24.60s, earning the gold medal and establishing herself as a rising star in Indian swimming.

The track cycling event was equally thrilling, with Karnataka’s Keerthi Rangaswamy taking gold in the women’s 10km elite scratch race. Assam’s Chayanika Gogoi claimed the silver medal, while Haryana’s Meenakshi took home the bronze, showcasing the strength and endurance of India’s top cyclists.

Squash matches also delivered exciting outcomes, with Tamil Nadu’s Velavan Senthilkumar dominating the men’s singles final. He achieved a convincing 3-0 victory over Maharashtra’s Rahul to secure the gold medal. In the women’s singles event, Goa’s Akanksha Salunkhe also emerged victorious, defeating Maharashtra’s Anjali Semwal 3-0 to claim the gold.

Weightlifting competitions showcased remarkable performances, highlighted by Punjab’s Mehak Sharma, who set new national records in the women’s +87kg category. She successfully lifted 106kg in the snatch and 141kg in the clean and jerk, totaling 247kg to secure the gold medal. In the men’s +109kg category, Lovepreet Singh from SSCB took home the gold, while Tamil Nadu’s S. Rudramayan earned silver, also setting a national record in the snatch. Uttarakhand’s Vivek Pandey rounded out the podium with a bronze medal. Tamil Nadu celebrated another victory in the women’s 87kg category, where Arockiya R claimed the gold medal.

As the National Games 2025 progress, fans can look forward to even more impressive performances and record-breaking achievements. The competition is heating up with each day, as athletes strive to push their limits and bring honor to their states. The upcoming days are sure to deliver excitement, inspiring moments, and exceptional accomplishments in Indian sports.