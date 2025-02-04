Boxing action unfolds at 38th National Games across Men’s & Women’s Categories

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Feb: The boxing matches of the 38th National Games are being held at the Shri Hari Singh Thapa Sports College Indoor Stadium in Pithoragarh. Today marked the fourth day of the event, featuring several preliminary matches in both women’s and men’s categories.

In the women’s light fly (50 kg) category, Tamil Nadu’s S Deepa faced defeat against Uttar Pradesh’s Kusum, while Chandigarh’s Ritika secured a victory over Delhi’s Neelam.

In the women’s bantam (54 kg) category, Manipur’s Shagolsem Bijeta Chanu defeated Ladakh’s Nilzaya Angmo, whereas Goa’s Suman Yadav lost to Madhya Pradesh’s Divya Pawar.

In the women’s feather (57 kg) category, Rajasthan’s Sangeeta Khokhar triumphed over Gujarat’s Minakshi Bhanushali, while Uttar Pradesh’s Aparajita Mani was defeated by Manipur’s Sovi Jajo.

In the women’s light (60 kg) category, Karnataka’s E Yogashree lost to Punjab’s Simranjeet Kaur Bath, while Madhya Pradesh’s Khushi Singh Sengar was defeated by Manipur’s Thongam Kunjarani.

In the women’s welter (66 kg) category, Delhi’s Siya was beaten by Nagaland’s Sanju, whereas Odisha’s Shrutisha Rani Panigrahi lost to Tamil Nadu’s M Swetha.

In the women’s middle (75 kg) category, Karnataka’s Radhika H.R. suffered defeat against Maharashtra’s Vidhi Rakesh, while Jharkhand’s Nisha Kumari was beaten by Chandigarh’s Pranshu Rathod.

In the men’s fly (51 kg) category, Madhya Pradesh’s Anurag Kumar lost to Assam’s Gaurav Majumdar, while Haryana’s Vikas defeated Punjab’s Jaishandeep Singh.

In the men’s feather (57 kg) category, Madhya Pradesh’s Himanshu Srivas defeated Jammu & Kashmir’s Rahul Kumar, while Punjab’s Vishal Kumar secured a victory over Puducherry’s M. Uday Prakash.

In the men’s light welter (63.5 kg) category, Uttarakhand’s Harsh Vardhan Joshi lost to Maharashtra’s Harivansh Tiwari, whereas Gujarat’s Mohammad Faisal Sheikh was defeated by Telangana’s Konda Pavan Kalyan.

In the men’s light middle (71 kg) category, Services’ Hitesh Gulia defeated Arunachal Pradesh’s Kerling Vainya, while Madhya Pradesh’s Aniruddh Pratap Bundela secured a win over Tamil Nadu’s M. Prabhu.

In the men’s light heavy (80 kg) category, Haryana’s Abhimanyu Laura lost to Uttarakhand’s Himanshu Solanki, whereas Santosh Barali from Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu defeated Odisha’s Alok Kumar.

In the men’s heavy (92 kg) category, Kerala’s Sampath MP was defeated by Himachal Pradesh’s Chetan Chaudhary, while Rajasthan’s Vishal Saini secured a victory over Punjab’s Kanwarpreet Singh.

In the men’s superheavy (+92 kg) category, Rajasthan’s Tarun Sharma defeated Madhya Pradesh’s Aman Singh Bisht, while Bihar’s Murali Kumar lost to Kerala’s Muhsin Mohammed.

Several athletes delivered outstanding performances on this day, and the competition is now moving towards its final stage.