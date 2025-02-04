Records galore on last day of Weightlifting at the 38th National Games

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 3 Feb: The final day of weightlifting at the 38th National Games witnessed multiple record-breaking performances, with Mehak Sharma of Punjab stealing the show by setting three new records and clinching the gold medal in the women’s category.

Competing in the women’s 87+ kg category, Mehak lifted a record-breaking 141 kg in her final clean and jerk attempt, surpassing her previous best of 140 kg. She also set a new snatch record by lifting 106 kg, surpassing her previous mark of 105 kg. With a total lift of 247 kg—three kilograms more than her previous best of 244 kg—Mehak now holds the snatch, clean & jerk, and overall weight records in her category.

An elated Mehak Sharma expressed her gratitude after the win, saying, “I am very happy. I thank my coaches and my family members for this achievement. Nothing can be achieved in this game without the help of coaches. I was confident because I had practiced well, but I never thought I would break all three records. Now that I have done it, I am satisfied.”

The silver medal in the women’s category went to Purnima Pandey of Uttar Pradesh, who lifted a total of 216 kg, while the bronze medal was secured by Satya Jyothi of Karnataka with a total lift of 201 kg.

In the men’s category, another record was set in the first event of the day when S. Rudramayan of Tamil Nadu lifted 175 kg in snatch, setting a new benchmark. However, he could not maintain his form in the clean and jerk, lifting 180 kg and finishing with a total of 355 kg, which earned him the silver medal.

The gold medal was won by Lovepreet Singh of Services Control Board, who lifted 165 kg in snatch and 202 kg in clean and jerk, bringing his total to 367 kg. Uttarakhand’s Vivek Pandey added to the state’s achievements by securing the bronze medal with a total lift of 280 kg.

The electrifying atmosphere at the Monal Hall of Maharana Pratap Sports College bore witness to these historic achievements, marking a spectacular conclusion to the weightlifting events at the 38th National Games.