Mehak Sharma smashes National Records in Women’s +87kg Weightlifting

By Niharika Singh

Dehradun, 3 Feb: Mehak Sharma, a rising star from the Punjab weightlifting team, broke all three national records in the women’s +87kg category. Competing at the IWLF National Championships in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, she delivered a commanding performance, lifting 106kg in snatch and 141kg in clean and jerk for a total of 247 kilograms—surpassing her records set on October 12, 2024.

Mehak had already established herself as a force to be reckoned with in Indian weightlifting, having previously broken the national records in clean and jerk and total lift. Her latest feat cements her position as one of the country’s top lifters in the heavyweight category.

The 29-year-old athlete’s journey has been marked by perseverance and dedication. She first made waves in the national circuit by winning a silver medal at the Khelo India Youth, Junior, and Senior National Ranking Women’s Weightlifting Tournament in 2023. Since then, she has continued to refine her technique and push her limits, culminating in her record-breaking performance at the national championships.

Mehak’s triumph reflects the growing strength of Indian women in weightlifting, a sport where athletes like Mirabai Chanu and Karnam Malleswari have set high standards. With her remarkable achievements, Mehak is now seen as a strong contender for upcoming international events, including the Asian and Commonwealth Championships.

As she continues her journey in the sport, the Punjab lifter remains focused on improving her lifts and representing India on the global stage. Her latest record-breaking performance has not only carved her name in history but also inspired a new generation of female weightlifters in India.