U’khand to plant 1,600 Rudraksh saplings to honour National Games medallists

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Feb: The 2.77-hectare land of the Forest Department near Maharana Pratap Sports College is set to gain a new identity as ‘Khel Van’ or Sports Forest. Following a decision taken by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, 1,600 Rudraksh saplings will be planted at the Khel Van as a tribute to the 1,600 medal winners of the National Games. Each sapling will carry the name of one medal winner each.

In this regard, the National Sports Secretariat is organising a grand event on 10 February to promote the concept of Green Games.

It may be recalled that the 38th National Games are being held under the theme, Green Games, and Uttarakhand has taken several eco-friendly initiatives that are being recognised nationwide. One of these initiatives includes planting a tree in honour of each medal-winning athlete. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the opening ceremony, praised Uttarakhand’s efforts toward sustainability.

Preparations for ‘Khel Van’ are in full swing, with fencing work underway to ensure the protection of the trees once planted. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate the initiative at the scheduled event on 10 February. A large board at Khel Van will bear an inscription that reads: “Champions inspire us; their legacy blooms in every tree we plant.”

Commenting of this decision, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami asserted that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Uttarakhand is successfully implementing the Green Games theme, aiming to spread the message of environmental conservation far and wide. The establishment of Khel Van stands as a significant step in this direction.

Amit Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of the National Sports Secretariat, emphasised that each tree will serve as a living tribute to the remarkable achievements of the athletes.