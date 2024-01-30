“British Pharma accepts usefulness of Giloy in treating liver diseases”

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 29 Jan: The hepatoprotective (ability to keep the liver healthy) and other beneficial effects of Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) have now been accepted by the United Kingdom as well. This has been acknowledged in the famous journal of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain published by Oxford University Press, the ‘Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology’, UK. The Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology has accepted that research on Giloy has found that it is helpful in keeping the liver healthy as well as preventing the degradation of body cells and providing protection to the liver. Giloy also increases the immunity of the body. By using Giloy daily (in the form of food), one can get relief from many diseases. Giloy can be used as a food supplement that protects the liver. Complete details of the research can be obtained from https://doi.org/10.1093/jpp/rgae013.

Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna Maharaj has stated that Giloy is traditionally used for blood purification and increasing immunity. Giloy was used since ancient times and is a hepatoprotective agent.

The CCl4 model is most commonly used by research to evaluate its potential. Its hepatoprotective effects can be attributed to alkaloids (berberine, palmatine and jatrorrhizin) and sinapic acid. Berberine reduces inflammation by inhibiting the proinflammatory cascade, triggered by TNF-α, and reduces nitrosative stress by inhibiting iNOS. Giloy also exhibits anticarcinogenic, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antioxidant and other activities. Giloy has been found to be an active medicinal ingredient in many polyherbal formulations used for the treatment of chemical-mediated hepatotoxicity.

The Acharya said that every effort has been made to suppress Ayurveda but Patanjali has always promoted it. During the Corona period, an attempt was made to create misconceptions about Giloy that excessive consumption has adverse effects on the liver. But the scientists of Patanjali Research Institute did research on Giloy and presented it with evidence. Acharya said that it is also relevant that Giloy is a major component of Coronil, the main drug against corona. Due to the efforts of Patanjali, today scientists all over the world are acknowledging the importance of Ayurveda.