Browsing at a Bookstore is a Praiseworthy Act: Dr Bandhu

Independent Bookstore Day Celebration

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Apr: Dr Tarlok Singh Bandhu, Principal, Khalsa College of Education, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, was a special guest at Natraj Bookstore, Dehradun, at their new location today as part of Independent Bookstore Day celebrations.

Speaking to a select audience of book lovers, Dr Bandhu, a Booktrovert, said life is about making right choices. He added that enjoying those choices through reading is an advantage in present times. When screens consume every minute of our attention, browsing at a neighbourhood bookstore and picking up a book becomes a praiseworthy act. It is a conscious choice to slow down and let imagination take its wings. There is nothing better than the feel of the paper and the words printed on it.

“Reading has been my constant companion, shaping my perspectives and enriching my life in many ways,” he said.

Dr Bandhu prefers the company of fictional characters than real people. Dr Bandhu, an eminent educationist and a scholar, is a highly respected member of the Punjab University Senate and is well known for grooming and training dedicated teachers.

Independent Bookstore Day is an annual event organised by the International Booksellers’ Association with 1600 participating bookstores from all over the world.