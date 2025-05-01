Journalist Dinesh Mansehra appointed Chairman of U’khand Population Analysis Committee

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 29 Apr: The Uttarakhand Government has appointed senior journalist Dinesh Mansehra as the Chairman of the Uttarakhand Population Analysis Committee, a decision seen as a significant step towards enhancing the analysis and implementation of the state’s population policy.

Mansehra, a well-known name in journalism, has served in leading media organisations such as Dainik Jagran, NDTV, and now Panchjanya. His reporting has consistently focused on highlighting grassroots issues and amplifying the voices of marginalised communities.

Beyond journalism, Mansehra has been actively involved in social service. His organisation runs the Thaal Seva, a food service for the poor outside Dr Sushila Tiwari Hospital in Haldwani, providing nutritious meals to the needy for just Rs 5 per plate. This initiative has received widespread appreciation from locals and the families of patients.

Following his appointment as Chairman, Mansehra spoke to Garhwal Post and stated that he views this responsibility as an opportunity to contribute to public welfare by offering constructive recommendations for the state’s population policy and devising practical solutions. He also emphasised his commitment to ensuring that government schemes and policies benefit every section of society.

It may also be noted here that, in the past few weeks, the Dhami Government has appointed several journalists to key positions in the state. Kushal Kothiyal has been appointed State Information Commissioner while Prof Govind Singh Bisht has been appointed Chairperson of the media advisors’ committee to the CM.