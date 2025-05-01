Pilgrims’ convenience paramount during Char Dham Yatra: DGP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Apr: Ahead of Char Dham Yatra, Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth conducted an inspection of police arrangements in Rishikesh today, including a surprise visit to the transit camp at the Yatra Registration Office. He reviewed the registration process, travel enquiry and help centres, hospital, and the lost-and-found section, seeking feedback from officials and issuing directives to improve arrangements for pilgrims .

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP reiterated that the convenience of pilgrims is paramount in the Char Dham Yatra and urged officers to discharge their duties with sensitivity, promptness and full devotion to ensure a safe and well-organised travel experience.

Seth also called for coordinated efforts among various departments such as police, transport, municipal corporation, health and tourism for better management of Char Dham Yatra and also stressed on the importance of a seamless pilgrimage experience. During the inspection, he personally interacted with devotees, gathering feedback about registration procedures, food and accommodation.

During discussions with on-duty officers, Seth instructed them to maintain a cordial approach and ensure effective crowd management, especially at registration centres. Police personnel were directed to remain informed about Char Dham Yatra routes to guide pilgrims efficiently. He also stressed on maintaining surveillance alerts regarding traffic congestion with the help of drones and asked the police force to act upon swiftly, with Quick Response Teams and paramilitary forces deployed at sensitive locations.

At Muni Ki Reti in Tehri, a key stop in the Char Dham Yatra, SSP Tehri Ayush Agarwal briefed him on traffic management for Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath and Kedarnath. Seth also inspected the Tourist Police Help Centre and advised personnel to be well-informed about emergency services to assist travellers promptly.

Senior police officials including SSP Dehradun Ajai Singh and SSP Tehri Garhwal Ayush Agarwal accompanied him during various inspections. At Haridwar, he laid the foundation stone for the new SIDCUL Police Station and reviewed construction plans, emphasising adherence to quality standards and timely completion. He also visited the newly built Yatri Vishram Griha and parking area at Bat Island.

Following the inspections, Seth also convened a meeting at CCR auditorium with police officers to discuss security and management strategies. He called Haridwar the gateway to Char Dham Yatra and highlighted the importance of strong police arrangements, proposing an effective emergency response plan with constant coordination between control rooms of Char Dham districts.

Reaffirming the Chief Minister’s vision, he reiterated that ensuring a safe and well-organised pilgrimage was the top priority, with every official expected to uphold their duties with sensitivity and dedication.