Nishank honoured with ‘The Literature Laureate Award’

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 29 Apr: Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and former Union Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has been honoured with “The Literature Laureate” Award by the All India Sarva Bhasha Sanskriti Coordination Committee and the Global Hindishala Institute (VHSS Germany). The recognition honours his contributions to literature, the promotion of Hindi and Sanskrit, and his pioneering work in realising the concept of Lekhak Gaon.

At a grand ceremony held at the Press Club of India, the organisation’s President, Pandit Suresh Nirav, and Secretary, Christine Muller, presented the award to Nishank. Nirav praised Nishank as a politician who has consistently worked towards the advancement of Hindi and the Sanskrit language and Indian culture. He also highlighted that Nishank’s literary works have been translated into multiple languages across India and other countries, making Indian cultural heritage more accessible globally.

It may be recalled that with the inspiration of Nishank, ‘Lekhak Gaon’ or the “Writers’ Village” has been established in Thano in Dehradun. This creative hub was inaugurated on 25 October 2024 by former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Governor of Uttarakhand Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and renowned lyricist and Chairman of the Film Certification Board, Prasoon Joshi.

Upon receiving the honour, Nishank expressed gratitude and emphasised the role of literature in shaping society. He stressed the importance of integrating language, culture, spirituality, and faith into human development, with books serving as a crucial medium. Nishank also shared his vision for Lekhak Gaon to evolve into a global centre for creativity, where international writers, budding poets, researchers, and journalists can collaborate. He revealed plans to expand the Nalanda Library at Lekhak Gaon, aiming to grow its collection from 40,000 books in its first phase to 10 lakh books.

Christine Muller, Secretary of the German organisation, described Nishank’s literary achievements as remarkable, noting that he has published over 110 books and inspired nearly 25 research studies. His works are included in academic curriculums worldwide, with translations available in numerous languages beyond India.

Among those present included Dr Shipra Shilpi, President of International Srijani The Global, Anil Joshi, President of Global Hindi Family, scientist Kapil Tripathi, litterateur Madhu Mishra, Dr Vedprakash, Dr Kavita Singh Prabha, and Rishi Saxena.