BSP leader Paniyala joins BJP along with supporters

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Expressing faith in the ideology and policies of the BJP, more than a hundred BSP workers led by BSP leader Ravindra Paniyala, a known Gurjar leader from Haridwar, joined the BJP today.

The prominent leaders who were present at the BJP State Headquarters on this occasion included BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Haridwar MP and former Chief Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

Along with Paniyala, Lokendra Chudiayala, who is a former BSP District Chief, also joined the BJP.

The leaders who joined the BJP included people from Dalit castes, backward castes, and the minority community. It is being considered a major gain for the BJP in Haridwar, where a three-tier Panchayat election has been declared and will be held soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami claimed that the BJP os the only party was capable of taking along every section of society and reach out to them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been very generous towards Uttarakhand, which is rapidly progressing.

BJP President Mahendra Bhatt claimed that BJP is fully committed to the welfare of every section of society. Welcoming the BSP leaders into the BJP, he expressed the hope that their entry would further strengthen the party.

Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that the party would be strengthened by the entry of those who had joined the party today and added that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand, the state is on the course of rapid growth in every field.