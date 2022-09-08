Bounty announced on fugitive accused Moosa & Rao in UKSSSC scam

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: The action of Special Task Force Uttarakhand (STF) in UKSSSC paper leak case is progressing continuously. Today, the STF made its 35th arrest in the paper leak case. In addition, a bounty of Rs 1 lakh has also been declared on each of the two fugitive main accused in the paper leak case, Sadiq Moosa and Yogeshwar Rao. This reward will be given to anyone giving information that can lead to the arrest of these two accused.

In addition, judicial remand of the four accused arrested earlier in the UKSSSC graduate level exam paper leak case has been obtained in the Secretariat Guard exam leak case.

Two accused persons have already been arrested in the Forest Inspector online examination case. In the past few days, a total of 38 people have been arrested in three separate cases registered.

It may be recalled that Sadiq Musa is a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, while his main accomplice, Yogeshwar Rao, is a resident of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Today, Sandeep Sharma, son of the late Rajesh Sharma, a resident of District Udham Singh Nagar, was arrested by the STF for solving the leaked question paper related to the recruitment. He is learnt to be running three colleges including Ayurvedic and Para Medical ones in Jaspur and Thakurdwara. On the basis of interrogation of the accused and other information, about two dozen students have been identified. The accused was arrested by the Uttarakhand STF on the basis of the statements of the witnesses and technical evidence.