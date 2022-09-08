ARTO Jaiswal arrested by Vigilance for committing fraud

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Uttarakhand’s Vigilance Department today made a major arrest in relation to corruption. The state vigilance team arrested Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Anand Jaiswal, today, from the Headquarters of the State Transport Department here. A case was registered against ARTO Jaiswal in 2017 under Section 13 (1) read with 13 (2) act including sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 409 of the IPC.

Jaiswal faces the charges of committing regular fraud while being posted in Rishikesh in the year 2017. As per the charges filed against him, Jaiswal had been showing lesser penal recoveries on the official records as compared to the actual recoveries made by seizure of vehicles or by levying other fines on the drivers during his posting in Rishikesh. The balance amount was regularly swindled by him by not putting it on record. Jaiswal used to confiscate the vehicles by taking action under the MV Act and then used to swindle the amount of the fine levied on them. The amount charged as fine from vehicles used to be many times more than what he registered on the records. However, this had come to the notice of higher authorities and a vigilance inquiry was ordered against him. The Vigilance Inquiry has since been completed and, following this, he was today arrested from the Transport Office in Dehradun. He is a PCS officer of the 2009 batch.