BJP leader Shadab Shams elected Chairman of U’khand Waqf Board

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Senior BJP leader Mohammad Shadab Shams has been elected unopposed as the new Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board. The election was conducted by the Uttarakhand Waqf Board but no other candidate came forward to contest the election against him. Therefore, he was declared elected unopposed by Principal Secretary, Minorities Department, L Fanai.

It is worth mentioning that Mohammed Shadab Shams is known as a minority face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has been strongly defending his party and the BJP Government of Uttarakhand on various platforms, chiefly on the electronic media.

It may be recalled that, earlier, in 2021, during the elections in five states of the country, BJP’s National Minority Front President Jamal Siddiqui had appointed in-charges for these five states. The BJP National Minority Front BJP leader Shadab Shams was made in-charge of West Bengal. Shadab Shams is also an important face in the active politics of Uttarakhand BJP and has been an official state spokesman of the party for long now. He is a powerful speaker and known to argue logically during various debates hosted by news channels.

It may be recalled that the Waqf Board is a legal board. It also has the right to use its property according for its purposes. The job of the Waqf Board is to look after the proper maintenance of its buildings, institutions and lands as well as decide on their use.