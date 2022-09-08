Prof Surekha Dangwal receives ‘Vice Chancellor of the Year Award’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Professor Dr Surekha Dangwal, Vice Chancellor of Doon University, has been honoured with the title of ‘Vice Chancellor of the Year’ on the occasion of the ‘Teachers’ Felicitation Ceremony’ organised in the auditorium of Uttarakhand Technical University.

She was presented the award by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal. Professor Dangwal received this honour for her research, academic leadership and outstanding contribution to women’s empowerment in the field of higher education in the past several decades and during her tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of Doon University. She was awarded the honour on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

It may be recalled that the Doon University has achieved academic heights in the past few years and has been given a fresh impetus in the field of research during the tenure, thus far, of Prof Dangwal as the VC. The Doon University has been successful in making its place among the top 15 universities of the country according to a recently released Outlook magazine survey report. The University is setting new benchmarks of excellence in the field of teaching and research with the efforts of dedicated teachers.

Apart from this, on Teachers’ Day, this year, Dean from Doon University, Student Welfare Professor HC Purohit, HoD, Department of Management Science, was also honoured on the occasion for his academic achievements in the category, ‘Researcher of the Year’. At the same time, Assistant Professor Dr Achlesh Dawre of Environmental Science Department was honoured in the ‘Research of the Year’ category. He was awarded with ‘Excellence in Research Award’. Dr Achlesh was included among the top two percent of scientists in the world by the Stanford University in its list, last year, for his unique research work.

The teachers of the University have expressed happiness at the honours being given in various categories to the Vice Chancellor and other faculty members of the institution.