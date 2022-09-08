For Success, Identify Your Talent: DGP

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Sep: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said today that it is important to face challenges in life and to create a path for happiness from among the challenges one faces.

While addressing the induction programme of the Graphic Era new session, he said that, in order to achieve success in life, it is very important to first identify talent.

The DGP also showed a film to the students in order to keep them away from drugs. He administered an oath to the students to stay away from drugs. The DGP said that every person in life should have a vision and mission. To recognise the vision, the mission is even more important. Quoting the example of his colleagues, he said that one should always spotlight three aspects in life i.e. focus, failure and rejection.

Advising the students of the university, the DGP said, no matter how big the challenges in life, one should never give up. Describing his journey from being an IITian to becoming the DGP, Ashok Kumar described the positive and negative challenges of the civil services. He reminded the youngsters that they are the future of the nation.

Prof (Dr) HN Nagaraja, Director General, Graphic Era Deemed University, presented a token of appreciation to the Chief Guest. On this occasion, HODs, faculty members and students were present. Sahib Sablok anchored the event.