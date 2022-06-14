Business advisory committee and party meetings on 13 June

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 11 Jun: Ahead of the upcoming budget session of the State Assembly, scheduled to begin on 14 June in Dehradun, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly has been convened under the chairmanship of Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan on 13 June. Sources added that apart from the Business Advisory Committee meeting which has been convened formally, the Legislative Committees of BJP and Congress too have convened their meetings on 13 June at Vidhan Sabha Bhawan. The Business Advisory Committee will discuss the proposed proceedings and legislative business during the session. It may be recalled that yesterday, the Cabinet had approved the government’s budget proposal estimated to be over Rs 40,000 crore for the remaining 8 months of the current financial year. Sources claimed that the budget might be tabled in the House on the first day itself, which could mean a shortened session once again. However, officially, the upcoming budget session has been formally announced to be a week- long session. The upcoming session of the House will be the second session of the fifth assembly of Uttarakhand.