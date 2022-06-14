CM lays foundation for 2464 EWS residential buildings in Haridwar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today laid foundation stone for 2464 EWS residences under the Affordable Housing Scheme component, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in Hettampur in district Haridwar. Of the total of 2464 EWS residential buildings proposed under the scheme for the district 1152 are meant for the Ranipur assembly constituency, 768 for Khanpur Assembly constituency, and 544 for Manglaur constituency. These residences will be constructed by Uttarakhand Housing and Development Council with private participation at a cost of Rs 173.32 crores. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also announced setting up a committee to oversee and reconstruct the damaged Hettampur bridge along the RoshanabadBiharigarh road. He also launched an app designed to simplify the process of approval of single residential maps.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dhami said that the foundation stone of 2464 EWS residential buildings in a total of three different projects at Anneki Hettampur, Shikarpur and Manglaur under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was the result of the successful policy of the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi and the State Government.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, he said that this housing scheme was started in Uttarakhand in the month of December, 2021 with the foundation stone of 2424 EWS residential buildings by the lotus feet of the Prime Minister, on which construction work was in progress. He said that seeing the pain and suffering of the women from economically poor families who did not have a roof to live, Prime Minister Modi had launched this scheme intended to help the homeless families to have roof over them. He said that keeping in mind the poor mothers and sisters, the state government had given priority to women members in allotment of houses. He said that continuous efforts were being made by the government to provide houses to the poor people.

Referring to the Digital India Mission, the Chief Minister said that keeping this in mind, the state government had provided round-theclock building permit application service, timely disposal of applications, elimination of dependence on going to the offices of the authority for applying and approval maps, availability of free pre-approved maps and added that the map approvals would be digitally signed The applicants would be benefited by the facility of getting the map applicant by mail and through the online system of his residential file information etc he reminded.

CM Dhami said that the country was progressing in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that in the past, the soldiers had to take permission to respond to bullet attacks but now the enemy was being responded with bullets against bullets. He said that under the leadership of the PM, the work of providing free ration to 80 crore people was done so that no family would sleep hungry during the Corona period. In spite of different geographical conditions, the work of vaccination was done successfully all over the country.

He said that today India was scaling new heights every day under the BJP Government. Under the leadership of Modi, the BJP was committed to build Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Modi has created history by working to rid Kashmir of two laws, two marks and two constitutions. The Chief Minister said that the government was working on the basic mantra of simplification, solution and disposal. Along with this, arrangements had been made at the Secretariat for “No Meeting Day” every Monday so that the officials could hear the problems of the public and work on them. He said that the officers had also been instructed to solve the problems of the public from 10 am to 12 Noon every day.

Referring to corruption, Pushkar Singh Dhami claimed that the government was taking continuous action against corruption. The government had also issued a corruption complaint helpline number, appealing to the public to raise their voice against corruption and said that the identity of those complaining about corruption would be kept secret.

Haridwar MP Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had sent to the people of Haridwar this gift of residences for the poor and that he cared for the underprivileged. He said that the Prime Minister had raised India’s head high in the whole world. He said that Uttarakhand was making rapid progress in the field of development as compared to the other he Himalayan states.

Referring to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Cabinet Minister Premchandra Agrawal said that under this scheme lakhs of people were getting houses and the vision of development of the person standing at the last mile of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay was also being realised. Ranipur MLA Adesh Chauhan, Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, Mangalore MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari also addressed the function. On this occasion, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra, BJP District President Dr Jaipal Singh Chauhan, former MLA Jwalapur Suresh Rathore, MP representative Om Prakash Jamdagnik, Commissioner Housing SN Pandey, Additional Housing Commissioner Prakash Chandra Dumka were among those present.