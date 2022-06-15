Urvashi Rautela, Chetan Bhagat boost morale of GEU students

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Jun: Film actress Urvashi Rautela danced with the students at Graphic Era University, here. The students were delighted to find actress Urvashi in their midst. Renowned novelist Chetan Bhagat also advised the youth to reach out and be prepared to face criticism when they do something new.

Actress Urvashi Rautela, while addressing the students, described the honour of parents as the most important thing in life. She said that society also plays a role in achieving success in life, so when something is achieved, it is everyone’s responsibility to give back. Urvashi, referring to her NGO, said that she finds it very pleasant to bring smiles to the faces of children. Urvashi termed the placements and innovations of Graphic Era as a proud achievement of Uttarakhand.

After this, Urvashi called the girl students on stage and started dancing with them. Thousands of students present in front of the stage danced along with them in their enclosures for a long time.

Novelist Chetan Bhagat described coming to Dehradun and Graphic Era as a very pleasant experience. He said that his first book – Five Point Someone, was on youngsters not accepted by society. He said, “If you don’t do anything, there will be no criticism. The fear of criticism cannot stop one from moving forward and doing something good and new.”

The programme was attended by President, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala, senior official of the Management Board, Rakhi Ghanshala, Vice Chancellor, Dr HN Nagaraja, Director General Dr Sanjay Jasola and other officials.