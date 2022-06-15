Koshyari confers Hon Doctorate on Ratan Tata

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

MUMBAI 12 Jun: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented an Honorary Doctor of Literature to industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata at Raj Bhavan, here, on Saturday.

The Honorary Doctorate was presented to Tata at the First Special Convocation of the HSNC University.

Provost of the HSNC University Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, President of HSNC Board Anil Harish, former President Kishu Mansukhani, Vice Chancellor of the University Dr Hemlata Bagla and trustees were present.

On the occasion, the Governor said the honour for Ratan Tata is in effect the honour of the entire Tata family and Tata Group. He said, by accepting the Honorary Doctorate from HSNC University, Ratan Tata had honoured the HSNC University.

The Governor said, “Ratan Tata is much more than an industrialist or Corporate leader; he is a role model and an icon for young entrepreneurs and startups. Values, ethics, humility and humanity make Ratan Tata an inspiration for the younger generation.”