Businessman cheated of land worth Rs 3.2 crores in Real Estate Scam

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Aug: A case of fraud has been reported in which one Aryan Walia has accused Deepak Kumar Mittal of tricking his father into transferring land worth crores of rupees by promising high returns from a housing project. The accused, Deepak Mittal, already has 9 other criminal cases against him, including under the Gangster Act.

In his complaint filed at Rajpur Police Station, Aryan Walia, a resident of Race Course, stated that Deepak Mittal, director of Pushpanjali Realms, convinced his father, Rajpal Walia, to invest in the company. Trusting Mittal’s claims, his father handed over land valued in crores of rupees but was later cheated.

After the land was given, Rajpal Walia was made a director in the company. But later, Deepak Mittal, along with Manish Gupta (Director of AMAV Developers), allegedly transferred Rs 3.26 crore from the company’s bank account to their personal accounts. The money was again used to buy flats in the same company by showing false transactions.

Not only Manish Gupta, but his friend Manish Garg, and Garg’s wife Vinita Garg are also accused of similar fraud. Manish Garg is said to have taken Rs 2.47 crore from the company’s account in a planned manner, while Vinita Garg allegedly withdrew Rs 1.71 crore with the help of Deepak Mittal and used the amount to book flats under different names.

Aryan Walia has alleged that all four – Deepak Mittal, Manish Gupta, Manish Garg, and Vinita Garg – worked together to cheat his father and the company. He also said that many investors who had paid money to buy flats have not received any property, and their hard-earned money has been misused.

The accused not only looted the company’s money but also cheated buyers who had paid to buy flats, it is alleged. Many people deposited money for flats but never got possession. The money was taken fraudulently by the accused in a planned manner.

After investigation, a case has been registered at Rajpur police station under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Deepak Mittal already has 9 other criminal cases against him, including under the Gangster Act. A Look Out Circular has been issued, and the process for issuing a Red Corner Notice has been completed by the police. The investigation is ongoing.