Akansha Haat attracts women & farmers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 1 Aug: Akanksha Haat was launched in Haridwar under the 6-day ‘Sampoorna Abhiyan’ of Niti Aayog. Its objective is to empower women of self-help groups. This Haat is becoming a centre of attraction for women and farmers.

Haridwar Chief Development Officer Akanksha Konde personally visited this Haat and started this important initiative towards women empowerment. On her initiative, this Haat will run till 2 August in front of CCR Tower at Har Ki Pauri.

A variety of products like dairy products, jute bags, handmade textiles, honey, water chestnut flour biscuits, art and rakhis were the centre of attraction among the visitors. A total of 8 stalls registered great sales, which is a clear indication of the success of this initiative.

Chief Development Officer Akanksha Konde took stock of the market and met the women and boosted their morale. This effort is an important step towards making women self-reliant by recognising their skills. She met the women entrepreneurs, appreciated their products and wished them well. Along with this, other officials also appreciated the quality of the products and made purchases.

Organised jointly by the District Administration, NITI Aayog and Gramothan (REAP) Project, this market is playing an important role in making women economically self-reliant by providing them a big market for their products.

For customer feedback, arrangements have been made for “Hunar Ki Chhaap” hand paint and handwritten feedback boards. Women from self-help groups have displayed biscuits, water chestnut flour and other items here. They have also set up a stall of curd and lassi which is becoming the main centre of attraction. Farmers from Meerut have made a machine which is very useful for sowing seeds in the fields and have made a choke for potters using solar energy which is a very profitable deal for them.

Nalinit Ghildiyal, the nodal officer of Aakanksha Haat, said thatit is becoming very successful. It is proving to be helpful in empowering the women of self-help groups economically.

Maneka, a member of Bhagwati Self Help Group, Roorkee, said that she has put up bakery products made of water chestnut which are selling very well.

Anshul Karnawal of CLF Roorkee said, “This Aakanksha Haat is proving to be a good platform for self-help groups.” Vaibhav Sharma, Director of Atal Community Innovation Centre, Meerut, said, “Through this platform we have presented a machine to farmers, which is useful for sowing.” Farmer Rammilan Bhardwaj said that he has made a machine that sows as many seeds as possible in less time.