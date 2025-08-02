MBA, MCA sessions begin at Graphic Era with induction ceremony

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 1 Aug: A wave of excitement swept across the campuses of Graphic Era as the new academic session for MBA and MCA students began with a warm and vibrant welcome. For the newly enrolled students, it wasn’t just the start of another semester—it was the beginning of a meaningful journey toward their dreams and careers.

At Graphic Era Deemed University, the induction programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Santosh S Sarraf, and Registrar Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma. Dr Singh extended a heartfelt welcome to the new students and gave them a glimpse into the dynamic life and world-class facilities of the university. He highlighted the cutting-edge iOS Lab, which is designed to help students explore app development, sharpen their technical skills, and even venture into innovation and entrepreneurship.

Sharing the larger vision of Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Singh spoke about how the university is committed to turning student aspirations into achievements—through a strong learning environment, industry-linked curriculum, and high-paying placement opportunities.

But it wasn’t all about academics. The campus was buzzing with joy during the cultural performances that added colour, rhythm, and energy to the event. A fun-filled ice-breaking session followed, helping students bond, and break the initial hesitation through engaging and interactive activities. The induction programme also promises sessions with industry experts and inspirational personalities in the coming days—giving students a chance to learn from real stories and gain guidance for their personal and professional growth.

The programme took place at the Silver Jubilee Convention Centre and was anchored by Dr Sonali Dania. Among the dignitaries present were Dean, International Affairs, Dr DR Gangodkar, Head, School of Management, Dr Navneet Rawat, Head, School of Computing, Dr Devesh Pratap Singh, Dr Arvind Mohan, Dr MP Singh, Dr Sunil Chandra Dimri, along with other faculty members and students.

Meanwhile, the MBA induction at Graphic Era Hill University also took off with equal warmth and zeal. The programme began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Vice Chancellor Dr Amit R Bhatt. While addressing the students, Dr Bhatt shared an important life lesson on how life itself is the greatest teacher and that consistent learning and self-growth are the keys to true success. He also reflected on the inspiring vision of Chairman Dr Kamal Ghanshala, who has always viewed education as a mission. It is this very approach that has placed Graphic Era on the national and international map in the fields of research, innovation, startups, and placements.

The cultural performances by Team Devasthali, Nandaaz, and Gorkha Paltan beautifully brought to life the richness of Indian culture and traditions, leaving everyone mesmerised.

The program, held at the KP Nautiyal Auditorium, was anchored by Dr Shilpa Wadhwa. Head, School of Management, Dr Vishal Sagar, Dr Prashant Singh, Dr Vikas Tyagi, Dr Omdeep Gupta, Dr Pradeep Joshi, faculty members, and students were present at the programme.