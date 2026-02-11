Businessman shot dead outside Tibetan Market in Doon

Several murders in 2 weeks raise serious questions regarding law & order

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 11 Feb: In yet another incident in Dehradun, a man was shot dead in broad daylight today just outside the busy Tibetan Market area, sending shockwaves across the city. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Arjun Sharma, owner of Amardeep Gas Agency, a franchise of Bharat Petroleum. Sharma was rushed to hospital by ambulance after the attack but was declared dead by doctors on arrival. It is learnt that Arjun Sharma was the son of a retired Colonel and he, along with his family, had been allotted a gas agency by the government. Arjun Sharma’s wife has also filed a complaint following the incident, naming some people as suspects in the case. The Police claim that they are investigating the case and would soon arrest the culprits.

The incident created panic in the area, with heavy police force deployed at the spot soon after the crime. Police teams immediately began scanning nearby CCTV cameras while forensic experts reached the scene to collect evidence and initiate investigation. The incident, prima facie, appears to be a case of contract killing, particularly in view of the complaint filed by Arjun Sharma’s widow Abhilasha.



According to police officials, the incident took place in the Tibetan Market situated under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Dalanwala police station. Arjun Sharma was reportedly returning home after playing tennis at the Sports Facility at the Parade Grounds when he was shot at by unidentified assailants who fled the scene immediately after firing. On hearing the gunshot, local shopkeepers and passersby rushed towards the spot and found Sharma lying in a pool of blood. The police were informed without delay and the injured man was immediately taken to hospital, but he had lost a substantial amount of blood and was declared dead after medical examination.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun Ajai Singh, also reached the hospital as soon as information of the shooting was received, while IG, Garhwal, Rajeev Swaroop also reached the crime spot and also spoke to the media persons. The police have sealed entry and exit points across the city and intensified checking at all major checkpoints in an effort to apprehend the accused. A district-wide naka bandi has been enforced and multiple police teams have been constituted to trace the assailants.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Arjun Ramesh Sharma, a resident of Indira Nagar Colony, near ITBP Seemadwar, owned a Bharat Gas agency under the name Amar Deep located on GMS Road. According to sources Arjun later shifted from his mother’s house to Garhi Cantt with his wife due to differences with her.

He was a regular visitor to the Parade Ground opposite the Tibetan Market, where he would go to play tennis. Today as well, he was on his way back home after playing tennis when two youths shot him and fled.

Police sources indicate that a property dispute involving assets worth several crores of rupees may be the motive behind the murder. It has also emerged that Sharma and his brother had allegedly been disowned from family property by their mother.

IG, Garhwal, Rajeev Swaroop stated that senior officers inspected the scene and gathered details from officials present on the spot. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the deceased was involved in a family dispute related to family business. It was further revealed that his mother had earlier approached the High Court seeking security, citing threat to her life from her son, who has now been killed.

However, friends of Arjun Sharma shared with Garhwal Post that Sharma had also filed certain complaints with the Police regarding the property dispute and danger to his life from some named people.

The Police have confirmed that two persons riding a scooter are suspected to have carried out the crime. Acting on the directions of SSP Ajai Singh, separate teams have been formed for the immediate arrest of the accused. Intensive checking operations are being conducted across the district, and investigators are examining all aspects of the case to ensure a swift breakthrough.

Some friends of Arjun Sharma, speaking to Garhwal Post claimed that Sharma had received threats earlier and had lodged complaints with the SSP and at Vasant Vihar police station. They also stated that Sharma was embroiled in a property dispute with his mother and alleged that a particular individual had repeatedly threatened to kill him.

Meanwhile, in a significant development later today, Arjun Sharma’s widow Abhilasha Sharma, has lodged a formal complaint with the police expressing suspicion of involvement of certain individuals. In her complaint, she has alleged that her mother-in-law, Beena Sharma, had financial dealings with Vinod Uniyal, Sangeeta Uniyal, wife of Vinod Uniyal, and Ajay Khanna. She stated that her husband had opposed these transactions, which led to an ongoing dispute between him and his mother, including litigation pending before the court. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR has been registered at Kotwali Dalanwala under relevant sections, and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile the Police teams claimed to have launched coordinated efforts to track down the accused through CCTV footage analysis and surveillance inputs. Ironically, this incident marks the fourth murder in Dehradun district within the past two weeks, raising serious concerns over law and order. Earlier, on 29 January, an 18-year-old student was murdered in Vikasnagar. On 31 January, a woman was shot dead in Rishikesh. On 2 February, a young woman named Gunjan was found murdered in the Machhi Bazaar area of Dehradun. The latest incident has once again posed a grave challenge to the policing system in the district and intensified public anxiety over rising violent crimes. Questions are being raised regarding the law and order in the state and in particular in Dehradun following these incidents. The incidents, which took place in broad daylight in busy markets and residential areas, have created an atmosphere of fear among the general public. While the Opposition has questioned the functioning of the police, ordinary citizens too have expressed concern over the prevailing security arrangements.