Businessman shot dead outside Tibetan Market in Doon

Several murders in 2 weeks raise serious questions regarding law & order
By Arun Pratap Singh
Garhwal Post Bureau
Dehradun, 11 Feb: In yet another incident in Dehradun, a man was shot dead in broad daylight today just outside the busy Tibetan Market area, sending shockwaves across the city. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Arjun Sharma, owner of Amardeep Gas Agency, a franchise of Bharat Petroleum. Sharma was rushed to hospital by ambulance after the attack but was declared dead by doctors on arrival. It is learnt that Arjun Sharma was the son of a retired Colonel and he, along with his family, had been allotted a gas agency by the government. Arjun Sharma’s wife has also filed a complaint following the incident, naming some people as suspects in the case. The Police claim that they are investigating the case and would soon arrest the culprits.
The incident created panic in the area, with heavy police force deployed at the spot soon after the crime. Police teams immediately began scanning nearby CCTV cameras while forensic experts reached the scene to collect evidence and initiate investigation. The incident, prima facie, appears to be a case of contract killing, particularly in view of the complaint filed by Arjun Sharma’s widow Abhilasha.
According to police officials, the incident took place in the Tibetan Market situated under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Dalanwala police station. Arjun Sharma was reportedly returning home after playing tennis at the Sports Facility at the Parade Grounds when he was shot at by unidentified assailants who fled the scene immediately after firing. On hearing the gunshot, local shopkeepers and passersby rushed towards the spot and found Sharma lying in a pool of blood. The police were informed without delay and the injured man was immediately taken to hospital, but he had lost a substantial amount of blood and was declared dead after medical examination.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun Ajai Singh, also reached the hospital as soon as information of the shooting was received, while IG, Garhwal, Rajeev Swaroop also reached the crime spot and also spoke to the media persons. The police have sealed entry and exit points across the city and intensified checking at all major checkpoints in an effort to apprehend the accused. A district-wide naka bandi has been enforced and multiple police teams have been constituted to trace the assailants.
Preliminary investigation suggests that Arjun Ramesh Sharma, a resident of Indira Nagar Colony, near ITBP Seemadwar, owned a Bharat Gas agency under the name Amar Deep located on GMS Road. According to sources Arjun later shifted from his mother’s house to Garhi Cantt with his wife due to differences with her.
He was a regular visitor to the Parade Ground opposite the Tibetan Market, where he would go to play tennis. Today as well, he was on his way back home after playing tennis when two youths shot him and fled.
Police sources indicate that a property dispute involving assets worth several crores of rupees may be the motive behind the murder. It has also emerged that Sharma and his brother had allegedly been disowned from family property by their mother.
IG, Garhwal, Rajeev Swaroop stated that senior officers inspected the scene and gathered details from officials present on the spot. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the deceased was involved in a family dispute related to family business. It was further revealed that his mother had earlier approached the High Court seeking security, citing threat to her life from her son, who has now been killed.
However, friends of Arjun Sharma shared with Garhwal Post that Sharma had also filed certain complaints with the Police regarding the property dispute and danger to his life from some named people.
The Police have confirmed that two persons riding a scooter are suspected to have carried out the crime. Acting on the directions of SSP Ajai Singh, separate teams have been formed for the immediate arrest of the accused. Intensive checking operations are being conducted across the district, and investigators are examining all aspects of the case to ensure a swift breakthrough.
Some friends of Arjun Sharma, speaking to Garhwal Post claimed that Sharma had received threats earlier and had lodged complaints with the SSP and at Vasant Vihar police station. They also stated that Sharma was embroiled in a property dispute with his mother and alleged that a particular individual had repeatedly threatened to kill him.
Meanwhile, in a significant development later today, Arjun Sharma’s widow Abhilasha Sharma, has lodged a formal complaint with the police expressing suspicion of involvement of certain individuals. In her complaint, she has alleged that her mother-in-law, Beena Sharma, had financial dealings with Vinod Uniyal, Sangeeta Uniyal, wife of Vinod Uniyal, and Ajay Khanna. She stated that her husband had opposed these transactions, which led to an ongoing dispute between him and his mother, including litigation pending before the court. On the basis of her complaint, an FIR has been registered at Kotwali Dalanwala under relevant sections, and investigation has been initiated.
Meanwhile the Police teams claimed to have launched coordinated efforts to track down the accused through CCTV footage analysis and surveillance inputs. Ironically, this incident marks the fourth murder in Dehradun district within the past two weeks, raising serious concerns over law and order. Earlier, on 29 January, an 18-year-old student was murdered in Vikasnagar. On 31 January, a woman was shot dead in Rishikesh. On 2 February, a young woman named Gunjan was found murdered in the Machhi Bazaar area of Dehradun. The latest incident has once again posed a grave challenge to the policing system in the district and intensified public anxiety over rising violent crimes. Questions are being raised regarding the law and order in the state and in particular in Dehradun following these incidents. The incidents, which took place in broad daylight in busy markets and residential areas, have created an atmosphere of fear among the general public. While the Opposition has questioned the functioning of the police, ordinary citizens too have expressed concern over the prevailing security arrangements.
Daylight murder in Doon exposes security lapses in high-security zone
By Arun Pratap Singh
Garhwal Post Bureau
Dehradun, 11 Feb: Even as a Cabinet meeting was either underway at the State Secretariat or was about to be held when a daylight murder was executed barely a kilometre away in the Tibetan Market area in Dehradun today. Assailants opened fire on a youth in broad daylight, killing him on the spot. The brazen incident in one of the city’s most sensitive and high-profile zones triggered panic in the posh locality and sent shockwaves as far as the Secretariat, prompting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to immediately issue strict directions to Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli.
The shooting occurred around 10.30 a.m. when two youths riding a scooter reportedly arrived at the busy Tibetan Market and fired multiple shots at 40-year-old Arjun Sharma from close range while he was purchasing fruits. Eyewitnesses stated that the attackers fled immediately after carrying out the assault. Sharma, who had reportedly been returning home after playing tennis at Parade Ground, collapsed on the spot as chaos and stampede-like conditions prevailed in the market area.
The location of the crime has raised serious concerns, as the Tibetan Market is considered one of Dehradun’s busiest commercial hubs, frequented daily by hundreds of customers every day. The State Secretariat and Police Headquarters are situated within a radius of approximately one kilometre, resulting in constant VVIP movement in the area. That such a crime could occur in what is effectively a high-security zone has raised grave questions about the prevailing law and order situation. Eye-witnesses say that the assailants opened fire at Arjun Sharma and killed him, in a very cool manner without any fear of the law.
The Uttaranchal Press Club is also located close to the scene of the crime, and only days earlier a journalist was reportedly attacked in the city. In another recent incident, a young woman was hacked to death in Paltan Bazaar, not far from the same area. The series of violent crimes has created an atmosphere of fear among residents, many of whom observe that Dehradun, once regarded as a peaceful and secure city, now appears increasingly vulnerable to criminal activity.
Local citizens have begun to question how such an incident could take place so near the nerve centre of the State administration. Concerns are being voiced that, if criminals can strike with such audacity in proximity to the Secretariat and Police Headquarters, the security of ordinary neighbourhoods may be even more precarious. One would recall that in the past, during the President’s visit to the city, a major dacoity had also been reported! This indicates that even VVIP presence is failing to deter the criminals.
Meanwhile, taking serious note of the incident, CM Dhami today directed Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli to ensure swift and decisive action in the case. Bagoli shared with the media that necessary instructions have been issued to senior police officers and that the case is being treated with utmost seriousness. He assured that the murder would be solved at the earliest and that a renewed special campaign would be launched against illegal firearms.
Political reactions have also naturally followed the incident. Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi stated that the Chief Minister is personally monitoring the case and has instructed that the accused be arrested without delay, adding that the guilty would not be spared under any circumstances. BJP MLA Dilip Rawat described the incident as deeply concerning for a city like Dehradun and emphasised the need to further strengthen law and order mechanisms.
At the same time, the Congress leaders have accused the Police and the government of failing to ensure law and order in the state including in Dehradun. They have even termed Dehradun as the new crime capital of India.
The incident has once again intensified public debate over rising crime in the State capital and underscored growing anxiety about whether effective measures will be taken to rein in criminal activity, particularly when even the most secure parts of the city have come under threat.