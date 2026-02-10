Protecting Himalayas essential for India’s civilisation and future: Dhami

National seminar organised at Doon Varsity on birth centenary year of Dr Nityanand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 9 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a national seminar organised at Doon University today to mark the birth centenary year of Dr Nityanand. At the seminar, he paid rich tributes to the visionary thinker and social reformer whose life had been devoted to the Himalayas, society and the nation. In addition, the CM also presented the Sustainable Himalayan Environment Award 2025–26 to Jayendra Singh Rana and Sanjay Satyavali in recognition of their contributions.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dhami reminded the audience that Dr Nityanand dedicated his entire life to the protection of the Himalayas, nature and Indian civilisation. He also observed that the vision of Dr Nityanand was as high as the Himalayan peaks and his spirit of service was as deep as its valleys. He stated that Dr Nityanand firmly believed that safeguarding the Himalayas was indispensable for preserving the country’s cultural heritage and securing the nation’s future.

The CM also noted that Dr Nityanand seamlessly bridged science and the spirituality, research and public life, and reflection and national interest, while continuously fostering patriotism and social consciousness among all the sections of society. He recalled that Dr Nityanand worked tirelessly for the empowerment of villages and personally supported education by providing scholarships to nearly 40 students every year from his own income.

Referring to Nityanand’s exemplary role during natural disasters, Dhami said that, after the Uttarkashi disaster of 1991 and the Chamoli earthquake of 1999, Dr Nityanand immediately joined volunteers on the ground and developed a model of relief and rehabilitation that continues to inspire disaster response efforts. From Maneri village, which he made his base, he supervised the construction of more than 400 earthquake-resistant houses and played a key role in developing over 50 villages in the region as model villages.

The CM further reminded that, by forming the Uttaranchal Daivi Aapada Peedit Sahayata Samiti, Nityanand institutionalised the spirit of service, creating a benchmark for humanitarian assistance during disasters across the country. He added that the Nityanand Himalayan Research and Study Centre (which has been set up in Doon University in Dehradun) has emerged as a strong platform for advancing his ideas and providing new directions in Himalayan studies, sustainable development, disaster management and policy formulation.

Reiterating the state government’s commitment to Himalayan conservation, Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several initiatives have been launched, including the digital monitoring systems, a glacier research centre and extensive water source conservation campaigns. He highlighted that the state has imposed a complete ban on single-use plastic and that through a digital deposit refund system for plastic waste management, carbon emissions in the Himalayan region have been reduced by 72 tonnes so far.

The CM also claimed that the plantation drives, water conservation campaigns and the environmental awareness programmes are being organised continuously to maintain ecological balance, while schemes promoting solar and other green energy sources have been introduced to address the challenges of climate change. He also mentioned the establishment of the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA) to conserve traditional water sources such as naulas, dharas and rain-fed rivers.

On the occasion, Dhami also appealed to the citizens to plant a sapling on important occasions such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries and to ensure its proper care, stating that collective participation would greatly strengthen environmental protection efforts in Devbhoomi.

Among those present at the seminar included All India Executive Member of RSS, Dinesh, RSS Prant Pracharak Shailendra, MLAs Munna Singh Chauhan, Vinod Chamoli and Brij Bhushan Gairola, Kamlesh Kumar, Uttaranchal Utthaan Parishad Patron Prem Budakoti, Vice-Chancellor, Doon University, Prof Dr Surekha Dangwal, Ravidevanand and several other distinguished guests.